Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    micro-fibre replacement pads

    HR8041/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Superior hard-floor cleaning Superior hard-floor cleaning Superior hard-floor cleaning
      -{discount-value}

      micro-fibre replacement pads

      HR8041/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Superior hard-floor cleaning

      Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you can achieve maximum results without any detergents or brushes. The Philips pads HR8041/01 are washable and should be replaced every 3 months. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      micro-fibre replacement pads

      Superior hard-floor cleaning

      Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you can achieve maximum results without any detergents or brushes. The Philips pads HR8041/01 are washable and should be replaced every 3 months. See all benefits

      Superior hard-floor cleaning

      Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you can achieve maximum results without any detergents or brushes. The Philips pads HR8041/01 are washable and should be replaced every 3 months. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      micro-fibre replacement pads

      Superior hard-floor cleaning

      Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you can achieve maximum results without any detergents or brushes. The Philips pads HR8041/01 are washable and should be replaced every 3 months. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all vacuum-cleaner-filters-and-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        micro-fibre replacement pads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Superior hard-floor cleaning

        Micro-fibre replacement pads

        • 2 washable micro-fibre pads
        • Use Super parquet nozzle
        • Compatible with FC8042
        For use with the Super Parquet nozzle (FC8042)

        For use with the Super Parquet nozzle (FC8042)

        These pads should be used with the Super Parquet nozzle. The nozzle gives you really clean hard floors of all kinds in one go, without the risk of damaging them.

        The micro-fibre pads keep dirt inside the fabric

        The micro-fibre pads keep dirt inside the fabric

        Using the absorption capacity of the micro-fibre pads, together with the suction power of the vacuum cleaner, you achieve maximum result without any detergents or brushes. The pads are washable in the washing machine. Replacement pads are available under the type number HR8041.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of pads
          2

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            * Voucher code terms and conditions:

             

            1. The voucher code can be used to obtain 15% off any purchase of a Philips product, excluding shipping costs, clearance and Sleep and Respiratory products in the category ‘Health’, online at www.philips.co.uk/shop/.

            2. This voucher code is valid for 4 weeks from issue.

            3. Voucher codes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

            4. Philips reserves the right to cancel a promotion at any time.

            5. Promoter: Philips Electronics UK Limited, Philips Centre, Guildford Business Park, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 8XG

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount