    Sonicare PowerUp Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    HX3110/00
    Sonicare
    Better plaque removal*
      Sonicare PowerUp Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      HX3110/00
      Better plaque removal*

      This Sonicare electric toothbrush is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque.

      Sonicare PowerUp Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      Better plaque removal*

      This Sonicare electric toothbrush is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque.

        Better plaque removal*

        *than a manual toothbrush

        • 1 mode
        Sonic Technology

        Sonic Technology

        More strokes in 1 day than your manual toothbrush in a month. Over 15,000 brush strokes per minute.

        Easy to Use

        Easy to Use

        Slim, ergonomic handle is designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush.

        Helps reduce cavities

        Helps reduce cavities

        Helps reduce cavities

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

        Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

        Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare's best teeth whitening: this toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Spearmint Green

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard
          Charger
          1 multi-voltage charger

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
          Brushing time
          14 2-min brushings or 1 week
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design and rubber grip for easy handling.

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Over 15,000 brush strokes
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard brush head for an All-Around Clean
          Performance
          Removes more plaque vs a manual.
          Health benefits
          • Helps reduce cavities
          • Helps improve gum health
          Timer
          Smartimer
          Modes
          1 Mode: Clean

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty
          90-day money back guarantee
          Yes

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

          Eco passport - Our environmental product specifications overview

          Philips cares about the environment and society at large, and strongly supports eco-design of products.

          View the complete Eco passport

