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Philips Sonicare PowerUp Rechargeable sonic toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX3110/00
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User manual
All (6)
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads