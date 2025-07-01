  • Lower Price

      Philips Sonicare Sonic electric toothbrush Advanced Clean

      HX3792/11

      Smart brushing for a personalised, gentle clean

      Displays everyday brushing performance with a built-in smart screen. Gentle on gums with the new gum pro mode and pressure sensor for oral health. Clean with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head for an exceptional brushing experience.

      Smart brushing for a personalised, gentle clean

      Enjoy a new level of oral care!

      • Smart screen
      • Advanced sonic technology
      • Pressure sensor
      • 5 brushing modes
      Pressure sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

      Pressure sensor helps protect your teeth and gums

      Your Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean is equipped with an advanced sensor that measures the pressure you apply while brushing. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will provide immediate feedback to indicate that you need to adjust the pressure. This feedback is given by an orange light ring at the bottom of the handle.

      Smart screen for an instant brushing performance check

      Smart screen for an instant brushing performance check

      The built-in smart screen provides instant feedback on your brushing pressure, duration and battery life, and even notifies you when you need to replace the brush head. One click to master key messages for better brushing habits without installing an app.

      Our technology brings you an effective yet gentle clean

      Our technology brings you an effective yet gentle clean

      Our unique sonic sweeping motion is carefully calibrated to create gentle microbubbles that reach deep between the teeth. 31,000 brush strokes per minute** gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

      2 minute SmarTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

      G3 brush head to absorb excessive pressure on your gums

      G3 brush head to absorb excessive pressure on your gums

      G3 Premium Gum Care brush head is wrapped with gel. It gently absorbs excessive pressure on your gums and teeth for the best cleaning experience. The top of the bristles is rounded, and the arc design was chosen to increase the contact surface of the bristles, protect the gums and clean them efficiently.

      5 Modes: Clean, Gum Pro, Deep Clean, Sensitive, White

      5 Modes: Clean, Gum Pro, Deep Clean, Sensitive, White

      Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean 6800 Series has 5 modes for all of your brushing needs. Clean mode provides an exceptional daily clean. Gum Pro mode with triple frequency conversion provides cleaning and care in one go. Deep mode provides invigorating and thorough cleaning. Sensitive mode gently takes care of delicate gums and cleans teeth. White mode removes stains efficiently.

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Easy-Start to ease the transition

      Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        5 Vdc

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 14 days
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        Black Metallic

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean
        Brush heads
        1 G3 Premium Gum Care
        Charger
        1 charger

      • Cleaning performance

        Timer
        BrushPacer and SmarTimer
        Pressure feedback
        Ring lights up in orange at the bottom of the handle

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean (2 minutes)
        Deep Clean
        For an invigorating and thorough clean (3 minutes)
        White
        Removes stains on teeth (2 minutes 30 seconds)
        Sensitive
        Gentle clean for gums (2 minutes)
        Gum Pro
        Exceptional clean and gentle massage for gums (3 minutes)

      • Smart sensor technology

        Pressure sensor
        Alerts when brushing too hard
        BrushSync Replacement Reminder
        • Always know when to
        • replace brush heads

      • When used with a G3 Premium Gum Care brush head in Clean mode vs. manual toothbrush; in a lab study, actual results may vary
      • *In Gum Pro mode or White mode
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

