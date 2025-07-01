Search terms
HX3792/12
Smart brushing for a personalised, gentle clean
Displays everyday brushing performance with a built-in smart screen. Gentle on gums with the new gum pro mode and pressure sensor for oral health. Clean with the G3 Premium Gum Care brush head for an exceptional brushing experience.
Advanced Clean
total
recurring payment
Your Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean is equipped with an advanced sensor that measures the pressure you apply while brushing. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will provide immediate feedback to indicate that you need to adjust the pressure. This feedback is given by an orange light ring at the bottom of the handle.
The built-in smart screen provides instant feedback on your brushing pressure, duration and battery life, and even notifies you when you need to replace the brush head. One click to master key messages for better brushing habits without installing an app.
Our unique sonic sweeping motion is carefully calibrated to create gentle microbubbles that reach deep between the teeth. 31,000 brush strokes per minute** gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
2 minute SmarTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.
G3 Premium Gum Care brush head is wrapped with gel. It gently absorbs excessive pressure on your gums and teeth for the best cleaning experience. The top of the bristles is rounded, and the arc design was chosen to increase the contact surface of the bristles, protect the gums and clean them efficiently.
Philips Sonicare Advanced Clean 6800 Series has 5 modes for all of your brushing needs. Clean mode provides an exceptional daily clean. Gum Pro mode with triple frequency conversion provides cleaning and care in one go. Deep mode provides invigorating and thorough cleaning. Sensitive mode gently takes care of delicate gums and cleans teeth. White mode removes stains efficiently.
Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.
