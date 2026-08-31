ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Single product shot
  • Front top product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Front top product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product with accessory photograph

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare EssenceRechargeable sonic toothbrush

HX5251

Better plaque removal

Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

See all benefits

Better plaque removal

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Clinically proven safe and gentle

Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.