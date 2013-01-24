Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Sonicare Essence Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    HX5251
    Sonicare
    • Better plaque removal Better plaque removal Better plaque removal
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare Essence Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      HX5251

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare Essence Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare Essence Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      Better plaque removal

      Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Similar products

      See all elite

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Essence

        Essence

        Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Better plaque removal

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White with pink power button

        • Items included

          Charger
          1 charger
          Charger cover
          1 charger cover with brush head holder

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy screw-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          28 2-minute brushings OR 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
          Brush heads
          1 e Series standard brush head
          Performance
          Better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
          Timer
          Smartimer

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-120 V, 50-60 Hz

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount