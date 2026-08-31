2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX5251
Better plaque removal
Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare is a gentle electric toothbrush for braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), and is safe for dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets, too.
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
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