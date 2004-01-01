Search terms

    Sonicare For Kids HX6032/33 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6032/33
    Sonicare
      Sonicare For Kids HX6032/33 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6032/33

        For Kids HX6032/33 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        For Kids HX6032/33 Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        Age 3+

        Age 3+

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth age 3+ and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. Also features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in a bigger standard size for Kids age 7+.

        Superior cleaning maximises every second

        Superior cleaning maximises every second

        Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads click on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

