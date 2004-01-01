Search terms
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
For Kids HX6032/33 Compact sonic toothbrush heads
The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth age 3+ and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. Also features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in a bigger standard size for Kids age 7+.
Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads click on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
