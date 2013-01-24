Home
    Philips Sonicare For Kids

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6042/36
    Sonicare
    2 Awards
    Sonicare
      Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6042/36
      The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        All of the Philips Sonicare brush heads are now recyclable. Recycle your used dental care products through TerraCycle® and we will create new products with the recycled waste.
        Superior cleaning in seconds.*

        Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 7+

        • 2 pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Kid-friendly clean
        Age 7+

        Age 7+

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth age 7+ and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. Also features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in a smaller compact size for Kids age 4+.

        Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal compared with a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better check-ups guaranteed or your money back.

        Superior cleaning maximises every second

        Superior cleaning maximises every second

        Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads click on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 Sonicare for Kids standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • for Kids

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Colour
          Aqua
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard
          Material brush head
          BPA-Free

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 75% more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

