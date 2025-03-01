  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

    The brush head made specially for kids

      Philips Sonicare For Kids 2-pack brush heads

      HX6042/90

      The brush head made specially for kids

      Prevent cavities and grow confident smiles with this Philips Sonicare for Kids brush head replacement. Gentle, thorough, engaging cleaning for children aged three and up.

      The brush head made specially for kids

      Protection against cavities for children aged 7+

      • Gentle yet effective cleaning
      • For kids aged 7+
      • Soft
      • 2 pack
      Gentle cleaning to protect growing smiles

      Gentle cleaning to protect growing smiles

      Rest assured that your child can stay comfortable as they develop healthy brushing habits and keep away cavities. Philips Sonicare for Kids brush heads feature a rubber moulding for a softer, more pleasant feel in the mouth against cheeks and gums.

      Proven Sonicare technology

      Proven Sonicare technology

      Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

      Superior cleaning in seconds

      Superior cleaning in seconds

      Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited time your child spends brushing to build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

      Suitable for kids aged 7+

      Suitable for kids aged 7+

      This brush head is made to clean little mouths with care. It features soft bristles for gentle cleaning, a contoured bristle profile to fit your child's teeth and a soft rubber back for extra in-mouth comfort. Also available in a smaller size for kids aged 3 and up.

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic

      We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.*

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Colour
        White/Aqua
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Not suitable for
        Philips One
        Compatible Toothbrushes
        Philips Sonicare for Kids

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 For Kids 7+

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage
        Made in
        US
        Benefit
        Gentle clean

      • allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis.
