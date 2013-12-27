Search terms
Superior cleaning in seconds.*
The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits
You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips
The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth (age 7+) and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. It features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. The brush head is also available in smaller, compact size for Kids age 4+.
The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal compared with a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better check-ups guaranteed or your money back.
Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads click on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Items included
Quality and performance
Health benefits
