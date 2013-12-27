Search terms

    Philips Sonicare For Kids

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6044/33
    Sonicare
    Superior cleaning in seconds.*
      Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6044/33
      Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

        Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Superior cleaning in seconds.*

        The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

        Superior cleaning in seconds.*

        The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

          Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

          Superior cleaning in seconds.*

          The Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush, and together they deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

            Terracycle OHC

            You can now recycle your toothbrush heads at Philips

            Recycle now

            Superior cleaning in seconds.*

            Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 7+

            • 4-pack
            • Standard size
            • Click-on
            • Kid-friendly clean
            Age 7+

            Age 7+

            The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth (age 7+) and soft bristles for a gentle cleaning experience. It features rubber moulding on the back of the brush head for safer, more pleasant cleaning. The brush head is also available in smaller, compact size for Kids age 4+.

            Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

            Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

            The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal compared with a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better check-ups guaranteed or your money back.

            Superior cleaning maximises every second

            Superior cleaning maximises every second

            Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

            Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

            Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

            Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

            The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads click on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

            Part of a better oral healthcare routine

            Part of a better oral healthcare routine

            Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

            Technical Specifications

            • Design and finishing

              Colour
              Aqua

            • Design and finishing

              Bristle stiffness feel
              Medium
              Reminder bristles
              Blue bristle colour fades away
              Material brush head
              BPA-Free
              Size
              Standard

            • Compatibility

              Brush head system
              Click-on
              Suitable for these models
              • HealthyWhite+
              • for Kids
              Not suitable for
              Philips One

            • Items included

              Brush heads
              4 for Kids standard

            • Quality and performance

              Replacement
              Every 3 months
              Tested
              for optimal usage

            • Health benefits

              Plaque removal
              Removes up to 75% more plaque*

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

