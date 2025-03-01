Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
HX6044/90
The brush head made specially for kids
Prevent cavities and grow confident smiles with this Philips Sonicare for Kids brush head replacement. Gentle, thorough, engaging cleaning for children aged three and up.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
4 pack brush heads
total
recurring payment
Rest assured that your child can stay comfortable as they develop healthy brushing habits and keep away cavities. Philips Sonicare for Kids brush heads feature a rubber moulding for a softer, more pleasant feel in the mouth against cheeks and gums.
Experience the clean chosen by millions. Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and tested. So you can be sure that they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited time your child spends brushing to build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.
This brush head is made to clean little mouths with care. It features soft bristles for gentle cleaning, a contoured bristle profile to fit your child's teeth and a soft rubber back for extra in-mouth comfort. Also available in a smaller size for kids aged 3 and up.
We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel-based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.*
All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Items included
Quality and performance
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.