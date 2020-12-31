2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
1 mode
2 brush heads
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities
4.4
of 5
223
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Len B
31/12/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
high quality, sensible price
Impressed with longevity of battery charge and brush speed
Pros
good quality product with at least 2 weeks before re-charge required
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush
JackPG
20/09/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
Very effective. Battery charge lasts a long time. This is the second toothbrush I have purchased so can highly recommend.
Pros
Efficient with small head for good access
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2 Series HX6232/20 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2 Series HX6232/20 Sonic electric toothbrush
Mitch71
03/08/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good toothbrush
Good toothbrush. Easy to use. Recommend it a good toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush