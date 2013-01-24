Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare 2 Series

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6232/20
    Sonicare
    • Removes up to 7x more plaque* Removes up to 7x more plaque* Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6232/20
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £80.00
      Philips Sonicare 2 Series Sonic electric toothbrush

      Removes up to 7x more plaque*

      Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button See all benefits

        Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        *than a manual toothbrush

        • 1 mode
        • 2 brush heads
        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Click on the W DiamondClean brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

        Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

        Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

        Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

        Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

        Safe on orthodontics, dental work and veneers

        The gentle motion of this Philips Sonicare power toothbrush is safe for dental work, including orthodontics, implants and veneers, so you can brush without worrying.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Easy-start programme builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Easy-start programme builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses of your new toothbrush.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our Smartimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 2-Series
          Brush heads
          2 W DiamondClean standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Black

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Helps reduce cavities
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          NiMH
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

