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  • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
  • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
  • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
  • Removes up to 7x more plaque*

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare 2 SeriesSonic electric toothbrush

HX6232/20

4.4
| (223) Reviews | 90% recommend this product
Removes up to 7x more plaque*
Offers you superior plaque removal at the push of a button
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

*than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 7x more plaque*

  • 1 mode

  • 2 brush heads

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Whitens teeth in just one week

Whitens teeth in just one week

Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities

Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

223

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

31/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

high quality, sensible price

Impressed with longevity of battery charge and brush speed

Pros

good quality product with at least 2 weeks before re-charge required

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush

20/09/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent Product

Very effective. Battery charge lasts a long time. This is the second toothbrush I have purchased so can highly recommend.

Pros

Efficient with small head for good access

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2 Series HX6232/20 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2 Series HX6232/20 Sonic electric toothbrush

03/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good toothbrush

Good toothbrush. Easy to use. Recommend it a good toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2 Series gum health HX6251/42 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush