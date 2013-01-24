Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sonicare HydroClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    HX6411
    Sonicare
    • In-between Clean In-between Clean In-between Clean
      Sonicare HydroClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      HX6411

      HX6411

      In-between Clean

      Sonicare HydroClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      In-between Clean

      In-between Clean

      Sonicare HydroClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      In-between Clean

        HydroClean

        HydroClean

        Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

        In-between Clean

        Cleans in tight spaces, with unique brush heads

        Cleans in tight spaces, with unique brush heads

        The HydroClean brush heads special HydroGuides work with patented sonic technology to direct fluids between teeth and along the gum line.

        Sonic technology in a battery toothbrush

        Powered by patented sonic technology, the specially designed battery toothbrush, with hard working HydroGuides, provides a brushing experience like no other battery toothbrush.

        Consistent brushing performance

        Many battery powered toothbrushes clean less effectively as their batteries discharge. Only HydroClean provides consistent performance over the entire life of the batteries, so that you can be confident that the each brushing is as good as the previous one.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute

        • Ease of use

          Suitable for these models
          • FlexCare+
          • FlexCare
          • HealthyWhite
          • HydroClean
          • EasyClean

        • Items included

          Batteries
          2
          HydroClean handle
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Approximately 5 weeks

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Sky Blue

        • Features

          Battery operated
          Uses two replaceable AA batteries (included)
          Smartimer
          2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing

