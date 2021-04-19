2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX6806/04
HX684A
HX6851/34
HX6481/60
HX680B
HX6800/87
HX962G
HX9636/19
HX684B
HX6850/57
HX962K
HX9631/16
HX684A
HX6887/64
HX960G
HX9601/02
HX683J
HX6836/24
UV sanitising technology
Sanitises 2 brush heads**
Cleans without chemicals
Charges 1 toothbrush***
Surround your brush heads with sanitising light: the UV Sanitiser's reflector distributes sanitising light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.
Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitiser.
Simple and safe: the UV Sanitiser conveniently turns itself off after its 10 minute cleaning cycle is complete.
4.6
of 5
22
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Killer67
19/04/2021
Italia
Verified buyer
E' ottimo
Diciamo che trovo la testina pulita e igienizzata pronta per l'uso
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV
Andreeanicoleta
12/01/2021
Italia
Part of promotion
Prodotto molto buono
GIUDIZIO PERSONALE Mi sono trovato molto bene con il prodotto sia per le dimensioni sia per la sua funzionalità, molto utile in questo periodo. Tra i suoi punti forti c'è anche la facilità d'utilizzo che permette di essere adatto ad ogni tipo di persone.
Pros
Facile da usare ,non occupa troppo spazio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV
Syria89
08/01/2021
Italia
Part of promotion
Buon prodotto
Molto semplice da usare. Dà più sicurezza nell'igienizzazione dello spazzolino e molto utile anche la base di ricarica.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV
H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1. For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and Premium Plaque Control (C3)).
compatible with all click-on adult brush heads