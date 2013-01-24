Home
    HX6907/01
    • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads* Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads* Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
      -{discount-value}

      UV Sanitizer UV sanitiser

      HX6907/01

      Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

      Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

Get more peace of mind by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially engineered UV sanitising technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses* without any chemicals.

      UV Sanitizer UV sanitiser

      Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

      Get more peace of mind by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially engineered UV sanitising technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses* without any chemicals. See all benefits

      Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

      Get more peace of mind by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially engineered UV sanitising technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses* without any chemicals. See all benefits

      UV Sanitizer UV sanitiser

      Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

      Get more peace of mind by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially engineered UV sanitising technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses* without any chemicals. See all benefits

        Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

        Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

        • UV sanitising technology
        • Sanitises 2 brush heads**
        • Cleans without chemicals
        • Charges 1 toothbrush***
        Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

        Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

        Surround your brush heads with sanitising light: the UV Sanitiser's reflector distributes sanitising light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

        Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

        Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

        Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitiser.

        Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

        Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

        Simple and safe: the UV Sanitiser conveniently turns itself off after its 10 minute cleaning cycle is complete.

        Charge your toothbrush while sanitising your brush heads

        Charge your toothbrush while sanitising your brush heads

        Charge your Sonicare toothbrush while your brush heads become clean and fresh. (Not compatible with DiamondClean, DiamondClean 9000 or DiamondClean Smart. Toothbrush not included.)

        Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

        Specifically designed to kill germs on Sonicare brush heads*

        Make sure your toothbrush is thoroughly cleaned, every time. Our UV Sanitising technology is designed to specifically kill germs on Sonicare brush heads.*

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          UV sanitiser
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White

        • Ease of use

          Brush head fit
          Fits all snap-on brush heads
          UV clean cycle duration
          10 minutes
          Sonicare toothbrush charger
          • Not compatible with
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean 9000
          • DiamondClean Smart

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

            • H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1. For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and Premium Plaque Control (C3)).
            • * compatible with all click-on adult brush heads

