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All series

  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
  • Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

Discontinued

UV SanitizerUV sanitiser

HX6907/01

4.6
| (22) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*
Get more peace of mind by keeping your Sonicare brush heads clean with our specially engineered UV sanitising technology. It kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses* without any chemicals.
See all benefits
Compatible products
ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

HX6806/04

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
2-pack sonic electric toothbrushes with accessories

HX684A

HX6851/34

In-Mouth Trial Unit

In-Mouth Trial Unit
Replacement Brush Heads

HX6481/60

ProtectiveClean 4300

ProtectiveClean 4300
Sonic Electric Toothbrush

HX680B

HX6800/87

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening

Series 7900 Advanced Whitening
Sonic electric toothbrush with accessories

HX962G

HX9636/19

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684B

HX6850/57

ExpertClean 7500

ExpertClean 7500
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX962K

HX9631/16

ProtectiveClean 5100

ProtectiveClean 5100
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX684A

HX6887/64

ExpertClean 7300

ExpertClean 7300
Sonic electric toothbrush with app

HX960G

HX9601/02

ProtectiveClean 4500

ProtectiveClean 4500
Sonic electric toothbrush

HX683J

HX6836/24

Kills up to 99% of bacteria and viruses*

Helps to kill bacteria and germs on brush heads*

  • UV sanitising technology

  • Sanitises 2 brush heads**

  • Cleans without chemicals

  • Charges 1 toothbrush***

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

Brush heads are surrounded by sanitising light

Surround your brush heads with sanitising light: the UV Sanitiser's reflector distributes sanitising light around the entire top of the brush heads for optimal results.

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Clean your brush heads** with the touch of a button

Press the button once to activate the UV Sanitiser.

Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

Turns itself off after a 10 minute clean

Simple and safe: the UV Sanitiser conveniently turns itself off after its 10 minute cleaning cycle is complete.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

22

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

19/04/2021

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

E' ottimo

Diciamo che trovo la testina pulita e igienizzata pronta per l'uso

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV

12/01/2021

Italia

Italia

Prodotto molto buono

GIUDIZIO PERSONALE Mi sono trovato molto bene con il prodotto sia per le dimensioni sia per la sua funzionalità, molto utile in questo periodo. Tra i suoi punti forti c'è anche la facilità d'utilizzo che permette di essere adatto ad ogni tipo di persone.

Pros

Facile da usare ,non occupa troppo spazio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV

08/01/2021

Italia

Italia

Buon prodotto

Molto semplice da usare. Dà più sicurezza nell'igienizzazione dello spazzolino e molto utile anche la base di ricarica.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for UV Sanitizer HX6907/01 Igienizzatore UV

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Disclaimers

  1. H.A., E-Coli, S Mutans; HSV-1. For use with InterCare (i), DiamondClean (W2), Sensitive (S), ProResults (C1) and Premium Plaque Control (C3)).

  2. compatible with all click-on adult brush heads