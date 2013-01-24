Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare FlexCare

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6942/04
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Redefine clean Redefine clean Redefine clean
      Philips Sonicare FlexCare Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6942/04
      Redefine clean

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.

        FlexCare

        FlexCare

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Redefine clean

        with FlexCare features

        • 3 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        Designed for a better fit with your mouth

        Designed for a better fit with your mouth

        ProResults brush head's contour fit, wider bristle range and broader sweeping motion provide better tooth coverage.

        3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalised cleaning routines

        3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalised cleaning routines

        3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalised cleaning routines.

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Go Care: 1-minute brushing cycle for a quick clean

        One-minute brushing cycle in the Clean mode, for a quick clean.

        Max care: 3 minutes for an extended care routine

        3 minutes for an extended care routine.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Massage
          Invigorating massage
          2 Routines
          Go Care and Max Care

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 FlexCare
          Brush heads
          • 1 ProResults standard
          • 1 ProResults compact
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White and green

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth by up to 2 shades
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Handle
          • Slim ergonomic design
          • Rubber grip for easy handling

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

