2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
3 modes
2 brush heads
ProResults brush head's contour fit, wider bristle range and broader sweeping motion provide better tooth coverage.
3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalised cleaning routines.
One-minute brushing cycle in the Clean mode, for a quick clean.
4.4
of 5
26
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
JanSay
27/03/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Makes my teeth feel really clean. Like the 30 second buzzer.
Easy to use product. Straightforward. Teeth feel really clean. Buzz helps ensure teeth are all cleaned.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
cooper
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
An excellent product.
I purchased this product to replace an older model. It effectively cleans my gums and teeth. My dentist always comments how clean and healthy my oral hygiene is. The product is a pleasure to use and the design looks good in my bathroom.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush
Miertje
11/10/2011
Nederland
Verschillende standen mogelijk. Gladdere tanden, een frisser gevoel.
Ik ben zeer te spreken over dit product. de eerste keer toen ik dit product ging gebruiken, moest ik ontzettend wennen. Het geeft mij een fris gevoel. Mijn tanden zijn gladder. Ook heb ik minder last van mijn tandvlees. Ik ben zeker te spreken over dit product en raad het iedereen aan!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.