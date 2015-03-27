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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCareSonic electric toothbrush

HX6942/04

4.4
| (26) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Redefine clean
Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

with FlexCare features

Redefine clean

  • 3 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Designed for a better fit with your mouth

Designed for a better fit with your mouth

ProResults brush head's contour fit, wider bristle range and broader sweeping motion provide better tooth coverage.

3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalised cleaning routines

3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalised cleaning routines

3 flexible brushing modes, 2 personalised cleaning routines.

Go Care: 1-minute brushing cycle for a quick clean

One-minute brushing cycle in the Clean mode, for a quick clean.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

26

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

2
1

27/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Makes my teeth feel really clean. Like the 30 second buzzer.

Easy to use product. Straightforward. Teeth feel really clean. Buzz helps ensure teeth are all cleaned.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

An excellent product.

I purchased this product to replace an older model. It effectively cleans my gums and teeth. My dentist always comments how clean and healthy my oral hygiene is. The product is a pleasure to use and the design looks good in my bathroom.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonic electric toothbrush

11/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Verschillende standen mogelijk. Gladdere tanden, een frisser gevoel.

Ik ben zeer te spreken over dit product. de eerste keer toen ik dit product ging gebruiken, moest ik ontzettend wennen. Het geeft mij een fris gevoel. Mijn tanden zijn gladder. Ook heb ik minder last van mijn tandvlees. Ik ben zeker te spreken over dit product en raad het iedereen aan!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare HX6942/04 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 