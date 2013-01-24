Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Philips Sonicare

    UV Brush Head Sanitiser

    HX7990
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare UV Brush Head Sanitiser

      HX7990
      Overall Rating / 5

      Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

      Philips Sonicare introduces a new innovation with a UV Sanitiser that helps kill up to 99% of bacteria* on your toothbrush. With a simple push of a button, UV Clean technology sanitises your brush head to clean right down to the bristles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare UV Brush Head Sanitiser

      Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

      Philips Sonicare introduces a new innovation with a UV Sanitiser that helps kill up to 99% of bacteria* on your toothbrush. With a simple push of a button, UV Clean technology sanitises your brush head to clean right down to the bristles.

      Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

      Philips Sonicare introduces a new innovation with a UV Sanitiser that helps kill up to 99% of bacteria* on your toothbrush. With a simple push of a button, UV Clean technology sanitises your brush head to clean right down to the bristles.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare UV Brush Head Sanitiser

      Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

      Philips Sonicare introduces a new innovation with a UV Sanitiser that helps kill up to 99% of bacteria* on your toothbrush. With a simple push of a button, UV Clean technology sanitises your brush head to clean right down to the bristles.

      Similar products

      See all sanitisers-includes-bulb

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        UV Brush Head Sanitiser

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Kills 99%* of bacteria on your brush head

        UV clean technology helps kill germs on your brush head

        UV clean technology helps kill germs on your brush head

        Specially engineered Philips UV sanitising technology helps kill germs on brush heads.

        All around clean reflection for optimal results

        All around clean reflection for optimal results

        The reflector distributes sanitising light around the entire top of the brush head for optimal results.

        Simple push of the button safeguards against germs

        Simple push of the button safeguards against germs

        Simple push of the button safeguards against germs.

        Auto shut-off turns off after 10-minute cycle is complete

        Auto shut-off turns off after 10-minute cycle is complete

        Turns off after 10-minute UV clean cycle is complete.

        Hygienic storage for your brush head

        Hygienic storage for your brush head

        Hygienic storage for your brush head.

        Fits Sonicare e-series and ProResults brush heads

        Fits Sonicare e-series and ProResults brush heads.

        Fits Oral-B FlexiSoft and FlossAction brush heads

        Fits Oral-B FlexiSoft and FlossAction brush heads.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush head clips
          Yes
          UV sanitiser
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Bulb type
          UV-C 254 nm
          Power consumption
          5.4 @ 100 V/6.0 @ 240 V  W

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Dental White with silver base

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount