2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
HX8111/12
Rechargeable
w/ 1 nozzle
Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurised air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach
The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.
Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.
3.7
of 5
774
Reviews
Cringa
31/03/2019
United Kingdom
This product is amazing
As i wear braces it helps me to clean my mouth (teeth) properly. I am satisfied with this product and can recommend it for others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
lighty
27/04/2017
United Kingdom
Amazing
Having suffered severe pain with an infection on my wisdom tooth my dentist recommended this product and I am so pleased she did. I clean my teeth then use the Airfloss and my teeth feel amazingly clean. This product is so much easier for me to reduce plaque than hand flossing as I have chronic rheumatoid arthritis in both hands. So easy to use, there is a small reservoir which you fill with mouthwash, turn on & press a button & that's it. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/12 Sonicare AirFloss
21up
10/12/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A very useful tool and does the job very well indeed.
When finished using make sure to switch off immediately, Because if you accidentally touch the start button, It can shoot you in the face.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss HX8111/02 Interdental - Rechargeable
Compared with manual tooth brushing alone