      If flossing isn't a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

HX8111/12

      An easier way to floss

      If flossing isn't a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing. See all benefits

      An easier way to floss

      If flossing isn't a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

      An easier way to floss

      If flossing isn't a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing. See all benefits

        An easier way to floss

        Gently and effectively improves oral health

        • Rechargeable
        • w/ 1 nozzle
        Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

        Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

        Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurised air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach

        Charging after two weeks

        Charging after two weeks

        The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.

        Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

        Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

        Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.

        Slim, angled nozzle makes it easy to clean even the hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle makes it easy to clean even the hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle makes it easy to clean even the hard-to-reach areas

        Guidance tip for easy placement

        Guidance tip for easy placement

        Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

        Easy-to-fill reservoir

        Easy-to-fill reservoir

        Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.

        Slim, easy to hold handle

        Slim, easy to hold handle

        Easy to manoeuvre around the mouth.

        Fits standard Sonicare chargers

        Fits standard Sonicare chargers

        You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.

        Removes up to 99% more plaque between teeth*

        Removes up to 99% more plaque between teeth*

        This Sonicare toothbrush removes up to 99% more plaque between teeth than brushing with a manual toothbrush alone; proven to effectively improve oral health.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Charging time
          24  hour(s)
          Operating time (full to empty)
          2 weeks or 14 full-mouth uses
          Operating time
          Replace nozzle every 6 months

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared with manual tooth brushing alone

