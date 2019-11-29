2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX8341/01
Our clinically proven results are possible thanks to our unique technology, which combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.
The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high-performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.
3.7
of 5
934
Reviews
Chester9900
29/11/2019
United Kingdom
Great product
Very efficient great results would def recommend this product
This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
Mateer87
29/09/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent product
I love it, it’s so easy and fast to use, definitely worth the money. I personally prefer the pulsing setting, there are 3 to choose from. For me personally I love it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense
tewe
11/09/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Fantastisch
Wat een heerlijk apparaat. Beter dan de vorige die ik bij jullie kocht. Op deze kun je zelfs het aantal keren spuiten aanpassen van 1 tot 3 keer spuiten. Zelfs na het reinigen van ragers haal je met dit apparaat nog wat etensresten tussen je tanden weg.
Pros
aantal spuitmomenten aan te passen
Cons
geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss Ultra HX8431/01 AirFloss Ultra - interdentale reiniger
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AirFloss Ultra HX8431/01 AirFloss Ultra - interdentale reiniger