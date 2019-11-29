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Philips SonicareHX8341/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Trial

HX8341/01

3.7
| (934) Reviews
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Air and micro-droplet technology

Air and micro-droplet technology

Our clinically proven results are possible thanks to our unique technology, which combines air and mouthwash or water to powerfully yet gently clean between teeth and along the gumline.

High-performance nozzle

High-performance nozzle

The new AirFloss Pro/Ultra high-performance nozzle amplifies the power of our air and micro-droplet technology to be more effective and efficient than ever.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

934

Reviews

29/11/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Very efficient great results would def recommend this product

This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

29/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

I love it, it’s so easy and fast to use, definitely worth the money. I personally prefer the pulsing setting, there are 3 to choose from. For me personally I love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HX8381/01 AirFloss Pro/Ultra - Dispense

11/09/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Fantastisch

Wat een heerlijk apparaat. Beter dan de vorige die ik bij jullie kocht. Op deze kun je zelfs het aantal keren spuiten aanpassen van 1 tot 3 keer spuiten. Zelfs na het reinigen van ragers haal je met dit apparaat nog wat etensresten tussen je tanden weg.

Pros

aantal spuitmomenten aan te passen

Cons

geen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss Ultra HX8431/01 AirFloss Ultra - interdentale reiniger

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AirFloss Ultra HX8431/01 AirFloss Ultra - interdentale reiniger

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