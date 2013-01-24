Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare ic Intercare

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9014/10
    • Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare ic Intercare Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9014/10
        ic Intercare

        ic Intercare

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Deeper reach between teeth. Superior cleaning.*

        Clean between teeth and in hard-to-clean areas

        • 4-pack
        • Compact size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        The InterCare brush head features extra-long, densely-packed, high-quality bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between your teeth. It is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

        You'll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The InterCare brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional cleaning. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months' use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush and will notify you when it's time for a replacement. Don't have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles — when they turn white you'll know it's time for a fresh brush head.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your InterCare brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          4 ic InterCare standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp
          • ProtectiveClean
          BrushSync mode pairing
          Yes

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Helps improve gum health
          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

            • than a manual toothbrush
            • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles

