    Philips Sonicare ProResults gum health

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads(now Optimal GumCare)

    HX9034/07
    Sonicare
    Tough on plaque. Extra-gentle on gums.
      Tough on plaque. Extra-gentle on gums.

      The Philips Sonicare ProResults gum health toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to maintain optimal plaque removal, with an extra-gentle touch, as part of their everyday oral healthcare routine. PRODUCT REPLACED BY HX9034/12. See all benefits

        Tough on plaque. Extra-gentle on gums.

        Exceptional plaque removal for better gum health

        • 4-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Advanced gum health
        Designed for optimal gum health improvement

        Designed for optimal gum health improvement

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features densely-packed, high-quality tufts to effectively remove plaque and improve gum health. Specially curved power tufts to easily reach teeth at the back of the mouth. Also features a gentle trim profile to cushion teeth for an extra gentle brushing experience.

        Removes up to 6x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 6x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare ProResults gum health brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 6x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare-branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          4 ProResults gum health

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Soft
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Improves gum health 100% more
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 6x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

