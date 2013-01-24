4 x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft, flexible sides made of rubber, the bristles of the brush head can adjust to the shape of each tooth's surface. You get up to 4 x more surface contact* and up to 10 x more plaque removal** along the gum line and between teeth. Even hard-to-reach areas get a deep clean that's still gentle on gums.