    Philips Sonicare AdaptiveClean

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9044/26
    Sonicare
    • Deeper clean, healthier gums Deeper clean, healthier gums Deeper clean, healthier gums
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare AdaptiveClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9044/26
      Deeper clean, healthier gums

      Cleaning hard-to-reach trouble spots just got a lot easier. Our AdaptiveClean brush head enables 4 x more surface contact* and easily absorbs any excess brushing pressure. However you brush, you get a truly deep clean that's gentle on gums. See all benefits

        Deeper clean, healthier gums

        Our deepest cleaning brush head

        • 4-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Deepest clean
        4 x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

        4 x more surface contact* for an effortless deep clean

        Our AdaptiveClean brush head is the only electric toothbrush head that can follow the unique shape of your teeth and gums. With soft, flexible sides made of rubber, the bristles of the brush head can adjust to the shape of each tooth's surface. You get up to 4 x more surface contact* and up to 10 x more plaque removal** along the gum line and between teeth. Even hard-to-reach areas get a deep clean that's still gentle on gums.

        Up to 2 x better for gums than a manual brush

        Up to 2 x better for gums than a manual brush

        With an AdaptiveClean brush head, even the deepest clean is gentle. As your sonic toothbrush tracks along the gum line, the flexible sides and bristles of the brush head absorb any excessive pressure you might apply. The soft tissue around your gums is protected even if you brush too hard.

        10 x more plaque removal** from hard-to-reach areas

        10 x more plaque removal** from hard-to-reach areas

        Our most innovative brush head is also our deepest-cleaning brush head yet. Thanks to its flexible form, the AdaptiveClean brush head can remove up to 10 x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas. The movement of the brush head is specifically designed to enhance the dynamic cleaning action of your Philips sonic toothbrush. However you brush, you get an exceptional clean that you can see and feel.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          4 AdaptiveClean

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Improves gum health in 2 weeks
          Plaque removal
          Removes 10 x more plaque**

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

            • Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
            • * than a manual toothbrush

