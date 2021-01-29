  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

      Philips Sonicare A3 Premium All-in-One Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9096/10

      One brush head for complete care

      A3 Premium All-in-One brush head is the only one you need to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth*** & healthier gums. This brush head results in 20x more plaque removal*, up to 100% stain reduction** & Up to 15x healthier gums in 6 weeks**

      One brush head for complete care

      Clean without compromise

      • 6 pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • BrushSync enabled
      Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

      Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas*

      Benefit from our best plaque removal**** regardless of your brushing style. The Premium All-in-One brush head has precisely angled bristles which are engineered to maximise its plaque-removing potential.

      The bristle shape designed for your smile

      The bristle shape designed for your smile

      The curved profile helps bristles to go exactly where they need to. Through rigorous development we have created an all-in-one experience that delivers exceptional oral care.

      Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

      Up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days***

      Gently brush away stains with triangular tips designed to remove stains more effectively than rounded bristles. The shape allows more contact with the surface of your teeth to remove stains effectively.

      Up to 15 x healthier gums in 6 weeks**

      Up to 15 x healthier gums in 6 weeks**

      The brush head's extra-reach side bristles gently brush your gum line even when you are focusing on your teeth. The bristles also flex to help compensate for any excess pressure.

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Sonic brushing: the masterclass in effective cleaning

      Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help the bristles clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.

      Designed by experts with you in mind

      Designed by experts with you in mind

      This all-in-one brush head is the product of our most extensive research and development ever. We combined knowledge from dental professionals, experts in oral care, engineers and designers to bring this holistic brush head to life.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      The A3 Premium All-in-One brush head fits perfectly with your Philips Sonicare click-on handle (please see the list below). Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

      Replacement reminders keep you cleaning at your best

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync you'll be reminded before this happens. Your BrushSync enabled toothbrush understands your usage and notifies you when it's time for a replacement.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes
        Colour
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Soft
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle colour fades away
        Material brush head
        Soft, flexible rubber sides
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 2 Series plaque defence
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean 9000
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • ExpertClean
        • ExpertResults
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • Prestige 9900
        • ProtectiveClean
        Not suitable for
        Philips One, Essence, Kids

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        6 A3 Premium All-in-One

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        Plaque and stain removal level

      • vs. a manual toothbrush
      • * in Clean mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by MGI at 6 weeks.
      • ** in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
      • *** Based on initial lab studies
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

