2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
3 modes, 3 intensities
1 brush head
With pressure sensor
Click on the AdaptiveClean brush head to experience our deepest ever clean. You get 4x more surface contact** to remove up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas,* and a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
With optimal cleaning from your FlexCare, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush, you'll get your healthiest smile.
With FlexCare Platinum Connected, you experience a truly deep clean. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean, while 3 modes meet your specific needs: Clean mode for superior daily cleaning, White for removing surface stains and Deep Clean for invigorating freshness.
4.4
of 5
575
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
NewPenny
12/02/2022
United Kingdom
Brilliant
Had mine for just over 6 years and only just caused a problem. On purchase of a new toothbrush (from the sonic range) I discover the problem was the base unit. Can purchase a replacement for £11.99 + p&p from online shop. Happy customer, thanks Philips
Pros
Brilliant clean teeth and healthy gums
Cons
N/K apart from base charger failing after 6 years
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
J1214
30/12/2020
United Kingdom
Good product, amazing cleaning.
My wife and I both brought this product a few years ago now and we have been delighted with them. The range of settings for a strong or daily clean is impressive. They both hold the charge for a fortnight plus. All together one if the best purchases we have made. Personally I have always prefers Philip's personal care products to any others in the market.
Pros
Holds its charge, a good range of intensity settings. Gentle to form. Fits in the hand well.
Cons
Although it fits in the hand nicely. When wet it can slip through your fingers. A rougher surface would have been better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
LHReviews
15/11/2019
United Kingdom
Excellent version, not as pricy as diamond ones
This toothbrush works just as well as the other models. My dentist and hygienist are very pleased with the cleanliness of my teeth and good health of my gums. Battery lasts still over a week now (note I’ve had this for several years already) and still going strong. Keep it properly packed in its case and careful not to drop it so it still works well!
Pros
Not as expensive as other models, prevents you from brushing too hard
Cons
Not many other brush modes but I only use the deep clean mode
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9111/21 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
Compared to a DiamondClean brush head
based on two, two-minute periods of brushing per day