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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX9111/21
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User manual
All (19)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
What do the battery status lights indicate on my Sonicare toothbrush?
Philips SonicareCharging base
Philips SonicarePlastic travel case
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
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