    Philips Sonicare Elite

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9882
    Sonicare
      No two people are the same - especially when it comes to oral care. So why not use a power toothbrush that can adapt to your different needs and still deliver superior results?

        Custom Care system

        4 ways of customised cleaning in one product

        Thorough everyday clean, massages and stimulates gums

        Max for a thorough everyday clean, Gentle for sensitive areas and gum massage.

        Easy-start to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses, to ease into the Sonicare experience.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Healthier gums

        Clinically proven to reduce gingivitis and help shrink periodontal pockets.

        Technical Specifications

        • Additional features

          Exclusive patented Sonic technology
          Dynamic fluid action helps clean between teeth
          Smartimer
          Dentists recommend a two-minute brushing time
          2 contoured brush head sizes
          Standard for complete clean, Compact for precision
          2 speeds
          Choose the most comfortable speed for you
          Easy-Start
          Gently increases power over 14 uses
          Programmable Quadpacer
          30-second interval timer for an even clean
          Deluxe recharge gauge
          Green tracks battery charge, yellow for recharge
          Ergonomic tapered handle
          Non-slip grip designed to improve handling

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          28 brushings
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Charging time
          Hours  hour(s)
          Battery rechargeable
          NiCd
          Power consumption
          Watts  W
          Speed (top)
          Up to 31,000 movements per minute

        • Accessories

          HX7001
          Standard Elite single pack brush head
          HX7002
          Standard Elite double pack brush head
          HX7011
          Mini Elite single pack brush head
          HX7012
          Mini Elite double pack brush head

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          17.2 x 9.5 x 23.5  in
          F-box weight
          0.68  lb
          A-box weight
          4.08  lb
          A-box dimensions
          35.1 x 29.7 x 24.1  in
          A-box number of pieces
          6  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

