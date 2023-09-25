Search terms
Crafted for escape
Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits
Over-ear wireless headphones
From the taut, controlled bass to the warm mids and sparkling highs, these superb headphones bring you exquisite natural sound with precise instrument separation. Graphene-coated dynamic drivers paint more detail than ever. You'll hear the tracks your favourite artists made-just the way they made them.
Adaptive noise cancelling quickly adjusts to your environment to suppress outside noise, including wind, in real time. Music to calls, you can immerse yourself wherever you are without lifting a finger. If you do want to adjust the level of transparency or wind-noise reduction, simply use the Philips Headphones app.
Beamforming mics focus on the sound of your voice while advanced AI algorithms stop background noise from ruining the call. You can happily make calls from the busiest, noisiest locations: the person you're talking to will hear you clearly, and you'll hear them.
Elegant. Assured. Supremely wearable. Whether it's the rounded headband, with dark satin aluminium ear-cup rings and Muirhead leather accents. Or the way these over-ear headphones feel: smaller and lighter, with cushioned memory-foam ear cups that exert a gentle, even pressure on the side of your head.
These headphones will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec. You'll get noticeably better sound and a steadier connection that doesn't dip in built-up areas. There's virtually no lag for films or gaming, and you're all set for shared listening over wireless networks with Auracast broadcasting.*
These headphones give you choices. For the best sound when streaming on iOS or Android devices, AAC, LDAC and LC3 codecs are all supported. For wired listening, the detachable cable (included) lets you plug into a DAC, headphone amp or laptop. You can also use a USB-C cable to plug into any phone with a USB-C port.
You get well over a day of listening even if you have noise cancellation turned on. A full charge takes just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge gives you an extra 14 hours. When you're not listening, these headphones fold flat to fit in their storage case.
There are touch controls and buttons on the ear cups, and the music pauses if you take the headphones off. Advanced Bluetooth multipoint lets you seamlessly switch back and forth between two devices: listen to music on your laptop, take a call on your phone, and go back to your music automatically.
Turn on a subtle spatial audio effect that mimics the experience of listening to stereo speakers. Or turn off adaptive noise cancelling and take control of the levels yourself. For music and podcasts, the app's custom multi-band equalizer lets you fine-tune frequencies to suit the source equipment you're using.
The Google Assistant is fully integrated, so you can simply say "Hey Google" and then ask it anything. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap: if you lose your headphones, you can call them and they'll ring!
