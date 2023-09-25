Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Fidelio

    Over-ear wireless headphones

    L4/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Crafted for escape Crafted for escape Crafted for escape
      -{discount-value}

      Fidelio Over-ear wireless headphones

      L4/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Crafted for escape

      Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Crafted for escape

      Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Crafted for escape

      Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Crafted for escape

      Explore new musical worlds from the comfort of anywhere. These audiophile-grade wireless headphones blend exquisite Fidelio sound with smart noise control and a superlative fit, for sublime listening at home or on the go. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Noise-cancelling

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Fidelio

        Fidelio

        Over-ear wireless headphones

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Crafted for escape

        • Exquisite natural sound
        • Noise Cancelling Pro+
        • Superior call quality
        • Timeless Fidelio design
        Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

        Exquisite. Philips sound signature for Fidelio

        From the taut, controlled bass to the warm mids and sparkling highs, these superb headphones bring you exquisite natural sound with precise instrument separation. Graphene-coated dynamic drivers paint more detail than ever. You'll hear the tracks your favourite artists made-just the way they made them.

        Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Cancelling Pro+

        Immersion that adapts to you. Noise Cancelling Pro+

        Adaptive noise cancelling quickly adjusts to your environment to suppress outside noise, including wind, in real time. Music to calls, you can immerse yourself wherever you are without lifting a finger. If you do want to adjust the level of transparency or wind-noise reduction, simply use the Philips Headphones app.

        Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

        Superior call quality. Every word is loud and clear

        Beamforming mics focus on the sound of your voice while advanced AI algorithms stop background noise from ruining the call. You can happily make calls from the busiest, noisiest locations: the person you're talking to will hear you clearly, and you'll hear them.

        Timeless Fidelio design

        Timeless Fidelio design

        Elegant. Assured. Supremely wearable. Whether it's the rounded headband, with dark satin aluminium ear-cup rings and Muirhead leather accents. Or the way these over-ear headphones feel: smaller and lighter, with cushioned memory-foam ear cups that exert a gentle, even pressure on the side of your head.

        Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

        Better connectivity and sound. Next-generation Bluetooth*

        These headphones will work with devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio and the LC3 codec. You'll get noticeably better sound and a steadier connection that doesn't dip in built-up areas. There's virtually no lag for films or gaming, and you're all set for shared listening over wireless networks with Auracast broadcasting.*

        Superb sound from any source. Wireless or wired

        Superb sound from any source. Wireless or wired

        These headphones give you choices. For the best sound when streaming on iOS or Android devices, AAC, LDAC and LC3 codecs are all supported. For wired listening, the detachable cable (included) lets you plug into a DAC, headphone amp or laptop. You can also use a USB-C cable to plug into any phone with a USB-C port.

        40 hours play time (50 with NC turned off)

        40 hours play time (50 with NC turned off)

        You get well over a day of listening even if you have noise cancellation turned on. A full charge takes just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge gives you an extra 14 hours. When you're not listening, these headphones fold flat to fit in their storage case.

        Seamless control with auto pause and multipoint

        Seamless control with auto pause and multipoint

        There are touch controls and buttons on the ear cups, and the music pauses if you take the headphones off. Advanced Bluetooth multipoint lets you seamlessly switch back and forth between two devices: listen to music on your laptop, take a call on your phone, and go back to your music automatically.

        Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

        Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

        Turn on a subtle spatial audio effect that mimics the experience of listening to stereo speakers. Or turn off adaptive noise cancelling and take control of the levels yourself. For music and podcasts, the app's custom multi-band equalizer lets you fine-tune frequencies to suit the source equipment you're using.

        Google Assistant. Google Fast Pair

        Google Assistant. Google Fast Pair

        The Google Assistant is fully integrated, so you can simply say "Hey Google" and then ask it anything. Google Fast Pair lets you pair to a compatible Android device with a single tap: if you lose your headphones, you can call them and they'll ring!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency range
          7 - 40,000 Hz
          Speaker diameter
          40 mm
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          30 mW
          Sensitivity
          99 dB (1 KHz -10 dBFs)
          Driver type
          Graphene coated
          Hi-Res Audio
          Yes

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          5.3
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Detachable cable
          Yes
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m
          Multipoint connection
          Yes
          Supported codec
          • AAC
          • LDAC
          • SBC
          • LC3
          Type of wireless transmission
          Bluetooth
          Headphone socket
          2.5  mm
          USB audio support
          Yes

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          24.2  cm
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Width
          22.6  cm
          Gross weight
          3.4  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 13174 0
          Net weight
          1.71  kg
          Tare weight
          1.69  kg

        • Convenience

          Automatic power off
          Yes
          Volume control
          Yes
          Philips Headphones app support
          Yes
          Google Fast Pair
          Yes
          Auto pause (IR sensor)
          Yes
          Firmware updates possible
          Yes
          Type of controls
          Touch

        • Power

          Rechargeable
          Yes
          Number of batteries
          1 pcs
          Charging time
          2  hour(s)
          Music play time (ANC on)
          40  hour(s)
          Music play time (ANC off)
          50  hour(s)
          Fast charging time
          15 mins for 14 hrs
          Battery weight (Total)
          15  g
          Battery capacity (Headphones)
          800  mAh
          Battery type (Headphones)
          Lithium-ion (built-in)

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          25.5  cm
          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Hanging
          Width
          21  cm
          Depth
          7.4  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 13174 3
          Gross weight
          0.88  kg
          Net weight
          0.57  kg
          Tare weight
          0.31  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          5.3  cm
          Width
          21.4  cm
          Depth
          20.9  cm
          Weight
          0.33  kg

        • Accessories

          Others
          1 pcs hard carrying case
          Audio cable
          2.5-3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.2 m
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Charging cable
          USB-C cable, 200 mm

        • Design

          Colour
          Black
          Wearing style
          Headband
          Foldable design
          Flat
          Ear coupling material
          Synthetic leather
          Ear fitting
          Over-ear
          Earcup type
          Closed-back

        • Telecommunication

          Microphone for call
          2 AI mic
          Wind noise reduction
          Yes

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20320 4

        • ANC features

          ANC technology
          Hybrid, ANC Pro+
          Awareness mode
          Yes
          Adaptive ANC
          Yes
          ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
          Yes

        • Voice assistant

          Voice assistant compatible
          • Apple Siri
          • Google Assistant
          Voice assistant activation
          Manual
          Voice assistant support
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Google is a trademark of Google LLC. The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
            • Requires a software update. The Philips Headphones app will notify you when the latest software version is available.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.