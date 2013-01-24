Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    RCH20 Rechargeable Lamp with Docking

    LPL13X1
      -{discount-value}

      The rechargeable Philips LED inspection lamp with docking station is a cordless professional lighting tool. Its strip LED gives a strong and homogenous beam, which illuminates every area abundantly.

        See better, work better

        Cordless compact professional lighting tool

        • High Quality LED
        • 200 lm
        • 360° Retractable Hook and Magnet
        • Compact design
        Wide beam angle: up to 70°

        Wide beam angle: up to 70°

        The wide beam angle of 70° will enable you to focus on specific parts and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

        Water and dust protected -IP65

        Water and dust protected -IP65

        The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP65.

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

        360° versatile clipping and magnet hook

        The adjustable, retractable, multi-angle hook allows you to hang this professional lighting tool on any surface, leaving both your hands free for the job.

        High-power LED light up to 200 lumens

        The high-power white LEDs provide 200 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          26.9  cm
          Width
          16.5  cm
          Height
          12.1  cm
          Gross weight
          1.19  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 27900 38948 4

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL13X1
          Ordering code
          38948731

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery charging time
          4  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 3 hours
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Plug type
          UK
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          2.4  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          70  degree
          Colour temperature
          6000 K  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000  hrs
          Light intensity (Boost)
          350 lux at 0.5 m
          Light output
          200  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          2870  g
          Height
          17.3  cm
          Length
          28.9  cm
          Width
          26.9  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900389487
          EAN3
          8727900389470

        • Packed product information

          Height
          3.8  cm
          Length
          19  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          360  g
          Width
          6.3  cm
          Weight without batteries
          210  g

        • Product description

          Hook
          Versatile clip hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP65
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          1
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 40  °C
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH

