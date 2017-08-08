2 year warranty
Discontinued
See better, work better
The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will illuminate every engine or interior compartment.
High Quality LED
900 lm Ultra Light Output
Telescopic Holder with Hooks
Ultra-Slim Design
The wide beam angle of 100° will enable you to focus on specific parts and to deliver the right amount of light you need.
The robust case is designed for a tough working environment and conforms to IK07
Flexible mounting that stretches from 1.2 to 1.7 metres with a soft cover protecting the painting of the vehicle for easy and flexible positioning during work.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
WB77
08/08/2017
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Gut
Philips LED-Motorhaubenlampe bietet eine starke Lichtleistung, stellt so die Ausleuchtung meiner gesamten Arbeitsumgebung da.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LED Inspection lamps LPL24X1 Motorhaubenlampe mit Kabel CBL50
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for LED Inspection lamps LPL24X1 Motorhaubenlampe mit Kabel CBL50