      See better, work better

      The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will illuminate every engine or interior compartment.

        See better, work better

        Professional lighting tool

        • High Quality LED
        • 900 lm Ultra Light Output
        • Telescopic Holder with Hooks
        • Ultra-Slim Design
        Wide beam angle: up to 100°

        Wide beam angle: up to 100°

        The wide beam angle of 100° will enable you to focus on specific parts and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

        Robust aluminium housing

        Robust aluminium housing

        The robust case is designed for a tough working environment and conforms to IK07

        Flexible mounting that stretches from 1.2 to 1.7 metres

        Flexible mounting that stretches from 1.2 to 1.7 metres

        Flexible mounting that stretches from 1.2 to 1.7 metres with a soft cover protecting the painting of the vehicle for easy and flexible positioning during work.

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

        Water and dust protected -IP54

        The LED inspection lamp is water resistant and conforms to IP54.

        High-quality LED light up to 900 lumens

        With 900 lumens, high-power LED light output ensures that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat the darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          6
          Length
          120  cm
          Width
          32  cm
          Height
          25  cm
          Gross weight
          11.9  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 27900 39066 4

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL24X1
          Ordering code
          39066731

        • Electrical characteristics

          Plug type
          EU
          Power source
          Cable
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          15  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          100  degree
          Colour temperature
          6500  K
          LED lifetime
          10,000  hrs
          Light output
          900  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          12200  g
          Height
          32  cm
          Length
          119.5  cm
          Width
          25  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900390667
          EAN3
          8727900390674

        • Packed product information

          Cable length
          5  m
          Height
          120  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with cable
          1000  g
          Weight without cable
          500  g
          Size
          Standard

        • Product description

          Hook
          2 clip-on magnets
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Aluminium housing
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 40  °C
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          CBL

        • Power consumption

          Energy efficiency label
          A+
          Power consumption per 1000h
          14.8  kW·h

