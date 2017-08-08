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  • Single product shot
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Discontinued

LED Inspection lampsCBL50 Cabled Bonnet Lamp

LPL24X1

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

See better, work better

The Philips LED bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900 lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, the LED bonnet lamp will illuminate every engine or interior compartment.

See all benefits

Professional lighting tool

See better, work better

  • High Quality LED

  • 900 lm Ultra Light Output

  • Telescopic Holder with Hooks

  • Ultra-Slim Design

Wide beam angle: up to 100°

Wide beam angle: up to 100°

The wide beam angle of 100° will enable you to focus on specific parts and to deliver the right amount of light you need.

Robust aluminium housing

Robust aluminium housing

The robust case is designed for a tough working environment and conforms to IK07

Flexible mounting that stretches from 1.2 to 1.7 metres

Flexible mounting that stretches from 1.2 to 1.7 metres

Flexible mounting that stretches from 1.2 to 1.7 metres with a soft cover protecting the painting of the vehicle for easy and flexible positioning during work.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

08/08/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Gut

Philips LED-Motorhaubenlampe bietet eine starke Lichtleistung, stellt so die Ausleuchtung meiner gesamten Arbeitsumgebung da.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LED Inspection lamps LPL24X1 Motorhaubenlampe mit Kabel CBL50

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for LED Inspection lamps LPL24X1 Motorhaubenlampe mit Kabel CBL50

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