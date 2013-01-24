Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    LPL28RECHX1
      -{discount-value}

      See better, work better

      Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light in both an inspection and pointer light, with new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice! See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Compact, USB-rechargeable LED worker's companion

        • High Quality LED
        • 145 lm + 120 lm pointer
        • Robust Aluminium Housing
        • Rechargeable with USB
        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Strong impact resistance -IK07

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

        Wide beam angle: up to 90°

        "Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 has a beam angle of up to 90°, illuminating a large area to make your quick inspections more simple."

        Powerful focus light: 120 lumens

        Annoyed by the low quality of focus light? Don't worry. The upgraded Penlight Premium Gen2 pointer offers a powerful 120 lm of focus light that enables you to see what remains hidden for others. Thanks to its ultra-slim design, Philips Penlight Gen2 can be manoeuvred through very small spaces, and its strong LED source will illuminate everything.

        High quality LED light up to 145 lm

        Don't miss out! Small and energetic, Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 provides an amazing light output of 145 lm with its high-quality white LEDs. This slim companion ensures that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

        Water and dust-protected -IP54

        Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 conforms to the IP54 standard. This slim inspection tool is fully protected against water, humidity and dust from both inside and outside of your workshop.

        Ready for use within two hours

        Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 is the only compact tool which is equipped with a fast-charging battery. Your pen tool is charged in 2 hours and ready for up to 6 hours of work. Philips Penlight Premium Gen2, your reliable hard-working tool companion which only needs a small recharge each day.

        80° swivel hook with magnet

        With the 80° swivel hook with magnet, you can place this penlight on any surface, leaving your hands free to do your work.

        Improved colour scheme for easy relocation

        "Thanks to its new colour scheme, the light has an improved visual design and can be spotted more easily. You'll never need to worry about losing your best inspection pen tool ever again!"

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 features powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. The wide beam of bright light is distributed evenly over the illuminated area, giving you the best possible overview and lighting up every detail with pinpoint precision. With a colour temperature of 6000 K, our LEDs produce a natural white light that's easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          4
          Gross weight
          1.344  kg
          GTIN
          1 87 27900 39220 0

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL28RECHX1
          Ordering code
          39220394

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1200  mAh
          Battery charging time
          2  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 6 hours
          Battery type
          Lithium
          Charging cable type
          Micro-USB port
          Plug type
          EU
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          5  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          80  degree
          Beam angle (pointer)
          15  degree
          Colour temperature
          6000  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000  hrs
          Light output
          145  lumen
          Light output (pointer)
          120  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1344  g

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900392203
          EAN3
          8727900392210

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          4
          Weight with batteries
          107  g
          Size
          Compact

        • Product description

          Hook
          80° swivel clip
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Robust metal housing
          Number of LEDs
          5
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 50  °C
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          Penlight

