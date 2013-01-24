Search terms
See better, work better
Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 offers an unprecedented combination of high-quality light in both an inspection and pointer light, with new aluminium housing and chemical/water/dust-resistance in one slim pen. A real all-in-one choice! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Penlight Premium Gen2 Rechargeable Light
As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.
"Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 has a beam angle of up to 90°, illuminating a large area to make your quick inspections more simple."
Annoyed by the low quality of focus light? Don't worry. The upgraded Penlight Premium Gen2 pointer offers a powerful 120 lm of focus light that enables you to see what remains hidden for others. Thanks to its ultra-slim design, Philips Penlight Gen2 can be manoeuvred through very small spaces, and its strong LED source will illuminate everything.
Don't miss out! Small and energetic, Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 provides an amazing light output of 145 lm with its high-quality white LEDs. This slim companion ensures that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.
Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 conforms to the IP54 standard. This slim inspection tool is fully protected against water, humidity and dust from both inside and outside of your workshop.
Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 is the only compact tool which is equipped with a fast-charging battery. Your pen tool is charged in 2 hours and ready for up to 6 hours of work. Philips Penlight Premium Gen2, your reliable hard-working tool companion which only needs a small recharge each day.
With the 80° swivel hook with magnet, you can place this penlight on any surface, leaving your hands free to do your work.
"Thanks to its new colour scheme, the light has an improved visual design and can be spotted more easily. You'll never need to worry about losing your best inspection pen tool ever again!"
Philips Penlight Premium Gen2 features powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. The wide beam of bright light is distributed evenly over the illuminated area, giving you the best possible overview and lighting up every detail with pinpoint precision. With a colour temperature of 6000 K, our LEDs produce a natural white light that's easy on the eye, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.
Outer Carton
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outer pack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description