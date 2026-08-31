2 year warranty
Discontinued
LPL32X1
See better, work better
Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment.
High Quality LED
110 lm Boost/ 55 lm Eco
New 180° flexible design
Ultra-slim and pocket-size
The LED Inspection lamp RCH5 has a flexible lamp head which tilts up to 180° to ensure that you spot even the smallest details.
The adjustable and retractable hook enables you to hang this professional work light, leaving both of your hands free for required work.
Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a wide bright beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6500 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
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