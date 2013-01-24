Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
See better, work better
Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits
See better, work better
Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits
RCH5 Rechargeable Compact Lamp
Philips shop price
Total:
The LED Inspection lamp RCH5 has a flexible lamp head which tilts up to 180° to ensure that you spot even the smallest details.
The adjustable and retractable hook enables you to hang this professional work light, leaving both of your hands free for required work.
The white LEDs provide 110 lm of light output in a Boost mode, as well as 55 lm of Eco mode light to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.
Philips LED rechargeable lamp RCH5 is powered by a high-energy lithium-ion battery, which has no memory effect and provides up to 300 charge cycles.
Philips compact LED lamp is designed to be at your disposal whenever required. Powered by high-energy li-ion battery, LED inspection lamp RCH5 can be fully recharged in up to 2.5 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light.
Boost mode - 2.5 h Normal mode - 5 h
With the new strong magnet, you can attach the tool to metal surfaces for hands-free maintenance.
The wide beam angle of up to 120° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.
Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a wide bright beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6500 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
Belt-clip on the back of Philips RCH5 ensures your LED light is always at hand.
Philips LED Inspection lamp RCH5 is designed with SMD LED technology, ensuring low power consumption and bright long-lasting light.
Thanks to its 13 mm ultra-slim design, LED inspection lamp RCH5 will fit perfectly into your pocket and is comfortable to hold.
The pocket-size dimensions of the cordless LED work lamp ensure the ultimate ergonomy of the tool.
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outer pack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description