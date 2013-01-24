Home
    LED Inspection lamps

    RCH5 Rechargeable Compact Lamp

    LPL32X1
      Philips ultra-slim rechargeable LED inspection lamp is a perfect tool for a quick inspection. 180° flexible high quality LED light eliminates all shadows. Its 360° rotating hook and strong magnet provides a hands-free working environment.

        See better, work better

        Compact rechargeable LED work light

        • High Quality LED
        • 110 lm Boost/ 55 lm Eco
        • New 180° flexible design
        • Ultra-slim and pocket-size
        180° tilting lamp head for maximum flexibility

        180° tilting lamp head for maximum flexibility

        The LED Inspection lamp RCH5 has a flexible lamp head which tilts up to 180° to ensure that you spot even the smallest details.

        360° Adjustable and retractable hook

        360° Adjustable and retractable hook

        The adjustable and retractable hook enables you to hang this professional work light, leaving both of your hands free for required work.

        Eco and Boost light modes: 110 lm/55 lm

        Eco and Boost light modes: 110 lm/55 lm

        The white LEDs provide 110 lm of light output in a Boost mode, as well as 55 lm of Eco mode light to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

        Durable li-ion battery

        Durable li-ion battery

        Philips LED rechargeable lamp RCH5 is powered by a high-energy lithium-ion battery, which has no memory effect and provides up to 300 charge cycles.

        Full recharge in only 2.5 hours

        Full recharge in only 2.5 hours

        Philips compact LED lamp is designed to be at your disposal whenever required. Powered by high-energy li-ion battery, LED inspection lamp RCH5 can be fully recharged in up to 2.5 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light.

        Up to 5 hours use during the day

        Up to 5 hours use during the day

        Boost mode - 2.5 h Normal mode - 5 h

        Strong magnet on the flexible bottom section

        Strong magnet on the flexible bottom section

        With the new strong magnet, you can attach the tool to metal surfaces for hands-free maintenance.

        Wide beam angle: up to 120°

        Wide beam angle: up to 120°

        The wide beam angle of up to 120° allows for a comprehensive illumination of the task, while delivering the right amount of light.

        Defeat the darkness with soft natural light

        Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a wide bright beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimise clarity and vision, the 6500 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

        Handy belt-clip for maximum flexibility

        Belt-clip on the back of Philips RCH5 ensures your LED light is always at hand.

        High quality 3 x SMD LED

        Philips LED Inspection lamp RCH5 is designed with SMD LED technology, ensuring low power consumption and bright long-lasting light.

        13 mm ultra-slim LED lamp

        Thanks to its 13 mm ultra-slim design, LED inspection lamp RCH5 will fit perfectly into your pocket and is comfortable to hold.

        Pocket-size - height 120 mm

        The pocket-size dimensions of the cordless LED work lamp ensure the ultimate ergonomy of the tool.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL32X1
          Ordering code
          39386631

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1000  mAh
          Battery charging time
          2.5  hrs
          Battery run time
          Up to 5 hours
          Battery type
          Li-Ion
          Charging cable type
          USB
          Plug type
          EU
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Voltage
          100–240  V
          Wattage
          1.5  W

        • Light characteristics

          Beam angle
          120  degree
          Colour temperature
          6500  K
          LED lifetime
          Up to 50,000  hrs
          Light output
          110  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          55  lumen

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1370  g
          Height
          18.5  cm
          Length
          16  cm
          Width
          14  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900393866
          EAN3
          8727900393873

        • Packed product information

          Height
          5.9  cm
          Length
          2.5  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          164  g
          Width
          12  cm
          Size
          Compact

        • Product description

          Hook
          360° retractable hook
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP20
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Electrical characteristics
          Number of LEDs
          3
          Operating Temperature
          -10 to 50  °C
          Orientable light
          180° pivotable base
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH

