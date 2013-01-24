Home
      See better, work better

      The Philips RCH19 rechargeable LED inspection lamp provides you with the bright natural light you need for any maintenance job. High-quality LEDs provide dual power modes of 250 and 120 lumens, for up to 7 hours of continuous cordless use. See all benefits

        See better, work better

        Ultra-slim rechargeable work light

        • High quality LED lamp
        • Dual mode: 250 lm & 120 lm
        • 6 hrs long battery in Eco mode
        • Versatile slim design

        Magnet and versatile hook for hands-free use

        With the adjustable and retractable multi-angle hook, you can hang this lamp anywhere you need to. With a strong rear magnet, you can also easily attach to any metal surface, leaving both your hands free to work.

        Work flexibly with up to 7 hours of cordless use

        Need to move around your workshop as you work? No problem. The RCH19 comes equipped with a high-quality lithium ion battery, providing you with 4 hours of continuous bright light. If you need to work for longer, simply switch to Eco mode and you'll get 7 hours of continuous use.

        Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

        Highly resistant to most chemicals and workshop solvents, your Philips RCH19 is built to survive in the toughest of workshop environments.

        Robust housing for strong impact resistance – IK07

        Conforming to international impact resistance standard IK07, the Philips RCH19 is designed to withstand the toughest work environments. The handy grip reduces the chance of you dropping it, but the robust housing protects the lamp should you do so. Because we know even the most careful workers accidentally drop their tools from time to time.

        Ultra slim design to light up narrow spaces

        The Philips RCH19 has been designed with a 180° rotating light, so you can fit the lamp into extremely narrow spaces. Now when you're deep inside an engine or machinery, you'll no longer have blind spots.

        See every detail with a 90° wide beam angle

        The Philips RCH19 provides a wide beam angle of 90°, which lights up a large work area. With this bright, white light, you can easily see every small detail you need to get the job done.

        High-quality LEDs provide bright light up to 250 lumens

        Equipped with high-quality LEDs, the Philips RCH19 offers a useful dual-power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 250 lumens light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you're using the lamp for a long time, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 120 lumen output you'll still achieve a high-quality bright light for up to 7 hours.

        Defeat darkness with bright natural light

        Equipped with high-quality LEDs, the Philips RCH19 rechargeable lamp provides you with an intense white light so you can defeat darkness as you work. While the bright, wide beam allows you to see clearly, the 6000 K natural light is also gentle on your eyes to prevent fatigue.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL46X1
          Ordering code
          39823631

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          2100  mAh
          Power source
          • Battery
          • Li-ion battery 18650
          Wattage
          3  W
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 4 hours
          Voltage
          3.65  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 7 hours
          Battery type
          Li-ion battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          Cable
          Battery charging time
          Up to 3 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Light intensity (Boost)
          400 lux at 0.5 m
          Light output
          250  lumen
          Light output (Eco)
          120  lumen
          Beam angle
          90  degree
          Light intensity (eco)
          200 lux at 0.5 m
          LED lifetime
          Up to 10,000 hours
          Light output
          SLIDER
          Colour temperature
          6000K

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          2077  g
          Height
          18.2  cm
          Length
          20  cm
          Width
          18  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900398236
          EAN3
          8727900398243

        • Packed product information

          Cable length
          100  m
          Height
          5.2  cm
          Length
          18.5  cm
          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          1
          Weight with batteries
          266  g
          Weight with cable
          266  g
          Weight without cable
          215.5  g
          Size
          • Compact
          • Standard
          Width
          8

        • Product description

          Hook
          360 degrees retractable hook
          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials and finishing
          Robust rubber and polycarbonate
          Number of LEDs
          6
          Resistant to
          • grease
          • oil
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          Range
          RCH
          UV leak detector
          No
          Hands-free options
          Hook
          Operating Temperature
          0°C to 40°C

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargeable work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

