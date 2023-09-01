Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Ultinon Access

    Car headlights bulb

    11336U2500CX
    • Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy. Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy. Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

      11336U2500CX

      Quick, easy installation

      • Plug-and-play installation
      • Better light-beam performance than halogen
      • Compliant with automotive standards
      • Long-lasting performance
      See all benefits
      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Quick, easy installation

        • Plug-and-play installation
        • Better light-beam performance than halogen
        • Compliant with automotive standards
        • Long-lasting performance
        See all benefits

        Quick, easy installation

        • Plug-and-play installation
        • Better light-beam performance than halogen
        • Compliant with automotive standards
        • Long-lasting performance
        See all benefits
        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Quick, easy installation

          • Plug-and-play installation
          • Better light-beam performance than halogen
          • Compliant with automotive standards
          • Long-lasting performance
          See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Headlights

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Ultinon Access

            Ultinon Access

            Car headlights bulb

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

            Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting with 80% extra brightness* and enjoy the latest LED technology in your car.

            Plug-and-play installation

            With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child's play. There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra-compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with H3-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models**.

            Better light-beam performance than halogen

            Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer better light-beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. With up to 80% extra brightness*, Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

            Compliant with automotive standards

            Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. We are aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, so we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigours of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

            Long-lasting performance

            Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb plus homogeneous light throughout the bulbs' lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs. Visit Philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more and sign up for an extended warranty***. Enjoy the best of today's technology with Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              Direct-fit LED bulb
              Expected benefits
              Simple and fast installation

            • Product description

              Application
              High Beam, Low Beam, Fog
              Base
              PK22s
              Designation
              LED H3 11336 12 V U2500 CX
              Operating Temperature
              -40°C/+85°C
              Range
              Ultinon Access
              Technology
              LED
              Type
              [≈H3]
              ECE R37 certification
              No
              ECE R10 certification
              Yes
              Polarity free
              Yes

            • Lifetime

              Life time
              1500 hours

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              6000 K
              Lumens [lm]
              1400

            • Electrical characteristics

              Wattage
              13  W
              Voltage
              12  V

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              11336U2500CX
              Ordering code
              02586950

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018025869
              EAN3
              8719018025883
              Packaging type
              CX
              EAN2
              8719018025876

            • Packed product information

              Length
              9.5  cm
              Width
              4.7  cm
              Height
              7.9  cm
              Pack Quantity
              2 pcs
              MOQ (for professionals)
              4 sets/8 pcs

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              20.2  cm
              Width
              10.5  cm
              Height
              10  cm

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                • * Compared to the legal minimum for halogen bulbs
                • **It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
                • *** 2 year standard warranty + 1 year extended. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more about our warranty policy

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.