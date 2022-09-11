Improved visibility

While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, the Philips Ultinon Pro3022 provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogenous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road users, and its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the motorcycle. For a good forward beam, it's important the LED bulb is correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So, don't skip the alignment – take your time and do it right.