Show the way forwards with LED light
Philips LED headlight bulbs* are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology. See all benefits
LED motorcycle headlight bulb
Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.
The optimised LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. The compact design fits a wider range of motorcycle models and can be easily installed. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here*** .
While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, the Philips Ultinon Pro3022 provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogenous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road users, and its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the motorcycle. For a good forward beam, it's important the LED bulb is correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So, don't skip the alignment – take your time and do it right.
The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3022 bulbs have a durable design with a powerful cooling system that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to a 1,500 hour lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace**.
For a contemporary, cool white light look, upgrade your motorcycle headlights with a Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulb. Featuring powerful LED chips with a colour temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs.
