    Ultinon Pro3022

    LED motorcycle headlight bulb

    LUM11636U3022X1
      Show the way forwards with LED light

      Philips LED headlight bulbs* are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology. See all benefits

        Stylish LED lighting that's easy to fit

        • Cool white light of 6000 K
        • Longer-lasting LED bulbs
        • Compact all-in-one design
        • HL [~HS1], off-road use

        Trust the brand – reliable Philips quality

        Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

        Easy installation

        The optimised LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. The compact design fits a wider range of motorcycle models and can be easily installed. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here*** .

        Improved visibility

        While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, the Philips Ultinon Pro3022 provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogenous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road users, and its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the motorcycle. For a good forward beam, it's important the LED bulb is correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So, don't skip the alignment – take your time and do it right.

        Long-life bulbs

        The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3022 bulbs have a durable design with a powerful cooling system that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to a 1,500 hour lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace**.

        Quality, cool white light

        For a contemporary, cool white light look, upgrade your motorcycle headlights with a Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulb. Featuring powerful LED chips with a colour temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3022 LED bulbs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 1500 hours

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6000 K
          Lumens
          500

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Stylish white light
          Product highlight
          Bright LED lighting that's easy to fit

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11636U3022X1
          Ordering code
          02007994

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X1
          EAN1
          8719018020079
          EAN3
          8719018020086

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          4
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Homologation ECE
          No, off-road use only
          Designation
          HL [~HS1]
          Base
          PX43t
          Type
          HL [~HS1]
          Range
          Ultinon Pro3022

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          6  W
          Voltage
          12 V

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.
            • *Visit Philips.com/LED-bulbs
            • **Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
