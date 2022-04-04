Choose 150 lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 300 lm in 'Boost'

The main beam on the Philips EcoPro30 has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, the Eco mode provides you with a bright 150 lumen output. On Boost mode, you get an intense 300 lumen, but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.