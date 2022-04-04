Search terms

    EcoPro30

    Cordless, slim, professional lamp

    LUMRC220X1
    Quality light to get the job done
      Quality light to get the job done

      The rechargeable Philips EcoPro30 hand light is ideal for quick inspection jobs and longer repair work. It eliminates all shadow with its 120°-wide light beam, while a 360° rotating hook and strong magnet allow hands-free working. See all benefits

            Cordless, slim, professional lamp

            Quality light to get the job done

            Cordless, slim, professional lamp

            • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
            • Versatile hands-free use
            • Battery lasts up to 8 hours
            • Robust work light

            Light up your whole work area

            The Philips EcoPro30 provides a wide 120° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the whole area in front of you.

            Choose 150 lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 300 lm in 'Boost'

            The main beam on the Philips EcoPro30 has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, the Eco mode provides you with a bright 150 lumen output. On Boost mode, you get an intense 300 lumen, but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.

            Work comfortably and fatigue-free

            Philips EcoPro30 produces a 6000 K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.

            Work continuously all-day long

            The Philips EcoPro30 cordless LED lamp is designed to be ready for action. Powered by a high-energy Li-ion battery, the Philips EcoPro30 is fully recharged within 5 hours, ensuring maximum usage of the LED light. Work for up to 8 hours in Eco mode or 4 hours in Boost mode. The one-turn opening cap makes it even easier to recharge your Philips EcoPro30.

            Work better with hands-free lighting

            Hands-free lighting helps you work more productively. Our Philips EcoPro30 comes with a powerful magnet on the bottom as well as a 360° rotatable hook, leaving both of your hands free to get the job done.

            Designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

            When you're busy working, it's easy to drop and damage your equipment. That's why it's important that the tools you use are built to last. The Philips EcoPro30 is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07 rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 metres.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              Cordless, slim, professional lamp
              Expected benefits
              Quality light to get the job done

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              Hook, Magnets
              Headband
              No
              Hook
              360 degrees retractable hook
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP54
              Magnet
              Yes
              Materials and finishing
              ABS plus rubber coating
              Operating Temperature
              0°C to 40°C
              Orientable light
              360° pivoting base
              Range
              EcoPro
              Resistant to
              • grease
              • oil
              • workshop solvents
              Technology
              LED
              UV leak detector
              No

            • Light characteristics

              Colour temperature
              6000K
              Light output
              150-300 lumen  lm
              Beam angle
              120°  degree
              LED lifetime
              10,000 hours
              Light output (eco)
              150 lumen
              Light output (boost)
              300 lumen

            • Electrical characteristics

              Wattage
              3  W
              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Power source
              Battery
              Battery capacity
              2200  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 4 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 8 hours
              Battery type
              Li-ion battery
              Plug type
              Plug+Micro USB
              Charging cable type
              Rechargeable
              Battery charging time
              Up to 3 hours

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              RC220X1
              Ordering code
              01769731

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018017697
              EAN3
              8719018017703

            • Packed product information

              Length
              6.5  cm
              Height
              32  cm
              Weight with cable
              247  g
              Weight without cable
              235  g
              Weight with batteries
              235  g
              Size
              Standard
              Pack Quantity
              1
              MOQ (for professionals)
              6
              Width
              4.5
              Cable length
              50 cm Micro USB

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              5,5  cm
              Width
              4,5  cm
              Height
              30,5  cm
              Gross weight per piece
              270  g

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

