Telescopic, extendable mount

The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light is equipped with two integrated telescopic hooks extendable on both sides and rotatable through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet without scratching the paintwork. With a mount stretching from 1.10 to 2.08 metres, our Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED lamp can be used in a wide range of locations. Whether under the bonnet, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or lorry, this lamp has the flexibility you need.