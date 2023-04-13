Search terms

    Xperion 6000

    Under-Bonnet Light

    LUMX60BONNX1
    • Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind
      -{discount-value}

      Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet Light

      LUMX60BONNX1

      Designed with you in mind

      Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet Light

LUMX60BONNX1

Designed with you in mind

The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light offers a seamlessly dimmable beam of up to 1,200 lumens, 360° rotatability and a telescopic mount extending up to 2.08 metres on both sides, ideal for working on cars, vans and trucks.

        Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet Light

        Designed with you in mind

        Designed with you in mind

          Designed with you in mind

          The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light offers a seamlessly dimmable beam of up to 1,200 lumens, 360° rotatability and a telescopic mount extending up to 2.08 metres on both sides, ideal for working on cars, vans and trucks. See all benefits

            Xperion 6000

            Xperion 6000

            Under-Bonnet Light

            Designed with you in mind

            Extendable, powerful LED under-bonnet lamp

            • High lumen output
            • 1200 lm and 110° beam radius
            • Presence sensor
            • Extension up to 2.08 metres

            Seamless light dimming

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-bonnet LED light offers a powerful 1200 lumens of light, helping you spot even the smallest of details. Tune the light intensity as you wish with a rotatable knob, to adjust to your environment or preserve battery life.

            Telescopic, extendable mount

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light is equipped with two integrated telescopic hooks extendable on both sides and rotatable through 360°. The hooks feature wider openings and are covered with soft rubber for easy attachment to the vehicle bonnet without scratching the paintwork. With a mount stretching from 1.10 to 2.08 metres, our Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED lamp can be used in a wide range of locations. Whether under the bonnet, roof or rear hatch of any car, van or lorry, this lamp has the flexibility you need.

            Sliding light module

            Thanks to the Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light's unique design, you can slide the light module along the mount to the area you want to illuminate. No need to change the lamp angle when repositioning the module.

            Presence sensor to save battery life

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light is equipped with a presence sensor that senses human activity within a 2.5 metre radius. This enables the lamp to switch off automatically after 5 minutes when unused. It switches on again when a presence is detected, saving battery life and giving you hands-free control.

            Robust, and water- and dust-protected

            Complying with international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust aluminium housing of the Philips under-bonnet LED light is designed to withstand tough working environments. It is IP54-rated for splash and dust resistance. Built to strict manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, our lamp is resistant to splashed water and is protected from dust.

            Extend your warranty online to 3 years

            Benefit from Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year.*

            Long-life battery

            The 5200 mAh long-life battery of the Philips Xperion 6000 Under-Bonnet LED Light provides you with three hours of continuous use in Boost mode, and up to 20 hours in Eco mode. See when the battery needs charging. It features a battery-status indicator that shows how much battery life is left. Never run out of power in the middle of a job again. The indicator also displays the time remaining until the battery is fully charged.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              2.08 m extendable for all vehicles
              Expected benefits
              Designed with you in mind

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              Presence sensor
              Hook
              Rotatable, 2 sides extendable
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Magnet
              No
              Materials and finishing
              Aluminium
              Number of LEDs
              32
              Operating Temperature
              -10°C to 40°C
              Range
              Xperion 6000
              Technology
              LED
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP65
              Resistant to
              Grease, oil, workshop solvents

            • Light characteristics

              Beam angle
              110  degree
              Colour temperature
              5800  K
              Light output (eco)
              120 lumens
              Light output (boost)
              1200 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Power source
              Rechargeable battery
              Battery capacity
              5200  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 3 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 20 hours
              Battery type
              Lithium battery
              Plug type
              5 V 2 A adapter (except UK)
              Charging cable type
              Type C USB
              Battery charging time
              Up to 3.5 hours
              Wattage
              1.2 W

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              X60BONNX1
              Ordering code
              02171731

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018021717
              EAN3
              8719018021724

            • Packed product information

              Length
              1160  cm
              Width
              118  cm
              Height
              60  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              6
              Weight with batteries
              960  g
              Cable length
              USB type-C 100 cm cable, 5 V 2 A adapter

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

