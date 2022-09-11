Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Xperion 6000

    Flood audio

    LUMX60FLAUX1
    • Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind
      -{discount-value}

      Xperion 6000 Flood audio

      LUMX60FLAUX1

      Designed with you in mind

      With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Xperion 6000 Flood audio

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Designed with you in mind

        With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits

        Designed with you in mind

        With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Xperion 6000 Flood audio

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Designed with you in mind

          With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Hand light

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Xperion 6000

            Xperion 6000

            Flood audio

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Designed with you in mind

            Audio-enabled LED projector light

            • 1000 lumens/250 lm Spotlight
            • Bluetooth speakers
            • Light zoom function
            • Motion-sensing

            Powerful white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) lights up large area

            Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio projector is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering a powerful 1000 lumen (10 W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. If you need less light and more battery life, you can easily dim the lamp to a 100 lumen output.

            The two most used lights combined into one lamp

            Different jobs demand different amounts of light. The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector combines in one lamp the two most commonly used forms of workshop lighting. A wide-angle homogeneous flood light for working on big areas over longer periods, and a focused light that concentrates illumination within small areas to get the best contrast and brightness, ideal for detailed inspections and narrow spaces.

            Bluetooth audio speakers

            Get the job done to music by wirelessly connecting your phone via Bluetooth to the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector to play your music loud and clear.

            Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the back of the lamp and it will begin charging.

            Motion detection enables remote control for your light

            If you need both hands free for work, you can remotely power the light on or off by simply waving your hand. Designed to ignore unintended movements, the sensor only responds to a specific double-wave gesture.

            Smart-zoom knob to easily control your light

            Co-designed with mechanics, the ergonomic smart-zoom knob allows you to adjust your light from wide flood illumination to focused brightness easily, even with your gloves on. Positioned on the side of the lamp, the rotatable smart-zoom knob is always within reach, meaning you don't have to move the lamp from its mounted position. The lamp's smart design enables it to remember your last setting and restart directly at the desired intensity.

            Smart handle to position light for hands-free use

            The smart handle can be used as a support to hold the projector up by itself or as a hook to hang the light from, and can be screwed on to a tripod or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.

            Extend your warranty online to 3 years

            Benefit from a Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year*.

            Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP55/IK07)

            Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP55 standards and a surface built to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector is built to last, because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra help.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              Versatile yet powerful
              Expected benefits
              Designed with you in mind

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              • Rotatable hook, strong magnet
              • Smart handle
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Magnet
              Magnetic handle
              Materials and finishing
              Robust ABS
              Operating Temperature
              -10°C to 40°C
              Range
              Xperion 6000
              Technology
              COB LED
              UV leak detector
              No
              Hook
              180° rotatable
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP55
              Resistant to
              Grease, oil, workshop solvents
              Audio speaker
              2 x 2,5 watts
              Bluetooth connection
              Yes

            • Light characteristics

              Beam angle
              100  degree
              Colour temperature
              6000  K
              Beam angle (pointer)
              15  degree
              Light output (pointer)
              250 lumens
              Light output (eco)
              100 lumens
              Light output (boost)
              1000 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Power source
              Rechargeable battery
              Battery capacity
              4400 mAh  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              3 h
              Battery run time (eco)
              22 h
              Battery type
              Lithium battery
              Plug type
              EU plug (not included for UK)
              Charging cable type
              Type C USB
              Battery charging time
              Up to 5 h
              Wattage
              10 W
              Battery run time (pointer)
              9 h
              Battery run time (audio)
              20 h

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              X60FLAUX1
              Ordering code
              1911031

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018019110
              EAN3
              8719018019127

            • Packed product information

              Length
              90  cm
              Height
              140  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              6
              Width
              60
              Cable length
              100 cm USB cable, 5 V 1 A adapter

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                • To be claimed on the //Philips.com/extended-warranty webpage

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.