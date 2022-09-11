Search terms

    Xperion 6000

    Flood Mini

    LUMX60FLMIX1
      Xperion 6000 Flood Mini

      Designed with you in mind

      With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits

        Xperion 6000 Flood Mini

        Designed with you in mind

        With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits

        Designed with you in mind

        With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits

          Xperion 6000 Flood Mini

          Designed with you in mind

          With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits

            Designed with you in mind

            Compact LED projector light

            • 500 lumens/250 lm Spotlight
            • Light zoom function
            • Battery life: 3 h (Eco: 9 h)
            • Versatile

            Combines the two most commonly used work lights in one lamp

            Different jobs demand different amounts of light. The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector combines in one lamp the two most commonly used forms of workshop lighting. A wide-angle homogeneous flood light for working on big areas over longer periods, and a focused light that concentrates illumination within small areas to get the best contrast and brightness, ideal for detailed inspections and narrow spaces.

            Compact and lightweight to take with you everywhere

            Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector allows you to take your rechargeable projector light with you, wherever you go. Easy to store in a glove box.

            Smart-zoom knob to easily control your light

            Co-designed with mechanics, the ergonomic smart-zoom knob allows you to adjust your light from wide flood illumination to focused brightness easily, even with your gloves on. Positioned on the side of the lamp, the rotatable smart-zoom knob is always within reach, meaning you don't have to move the lamp from its mounted position. The lamp's smart design enables it to remember your last setting and restart directly at the desired intensity.

            Smart handle to position light for hands-free use

            The smart handle can be used as a support to hold the projector up by itself or as a hook to hang the light from, and can be screwed on to a tripod or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.

            Indicator shows remaining battery life

            Never worry about your light dying just when you most need it. On the back of the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector you will find a battery-life indicator, which tells you exactly how long you've got before you need to recharge the battery.

            Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

            Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water resistance to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra help.

            Smart solutions for charging and finding your device

            Don't worry about losing your device anymore. You can add the "Find My Device" function to your Philips Xperion Flood compact projector. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The vibrant lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings.

            Extend your warranty online to 3 years

            Benefit from a Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year*.

            Rechargeable via USB type C or wireless dock station

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector can be charged by USB type C cable (included in the pack), or directly on the Philips wireless dock station. Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              Compact and ergonomic
              Expected benefits
              Designed with you in mind

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              • Rotatable hook, strong magnet
              • Smart handle
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Magnet
              Magnetic handle
              Materials and finishing
              Robust ABS
              Operating Temperature
              -10°C to 40°C
              Range
              Xperion 6000
              Technology
              COB LED
              UV leak detector
              No
              Hook
              180° rotatable
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP65
              Resistant to
              Grease, oil, workshop solvents

            • Light characteristics

              Beam angle
              100  degree
              Colour temperature
              6000  K
              Beam angle (pointer)
              15  degree
              Light output (pointer)
              250 lumens
              Light output (eco)
              100 lumens
              Light output (boost)
              500 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Power source
              Rechargeable battery
              Battery capacity
              2500  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              3 h @ 500 lumens
              Battery run time
              3 h @ 500 lumens
              Battery run time (eco)
              9 h @ 100 lumens
              Battery type
              Lithium battery
              Plug type
              EU plug (not included for UK)
              Charging cable type
              Type C USB
              Battery charging time
              Up to 3.5 hours
              Wattage
              5 W
              Battery run time (pointer)
              5 h @ 250 lumens

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              X60FLMIX1
              Ordering code
              1913431

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018019134
              EAN3
              8719018019141

            • Packed product information

              Length
              70  cm
              Height
              120  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              6
              Width
              50
              Cable length
              100 cm USB cable, 5 V 1 A adapter

