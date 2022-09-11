Search terms
Designed with you in mind
With its 500 lm flood light and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob simplifies control, while resistance to impacts and water guarantees durability. See all benefits
Flood Mini
Different jobs demand different amounts of light. The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector combines in one lamp the two most commonly used forms of workshop lighting. A wide-angle homogeneous flood light for working on big areas over longer periods, and a focused light that concentrates illumination within small areas to get the best contrast and brightness, ideal for detailed inspections and narrow spaces.
Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector allows you to take your rechargeable projector light with you, wherever you go. Easy to store in a glove box.
Co-designed with mechanics, the ergonomic smart-zoom knob allows you to adjust your light from wide flood illumination to focused brightness easily, even with your gloves on. Positioned on the side of the lamp, the rotatable smart-zoom knob is always within reach, meaning you don't have to move the lamp from its mounted position. The lamp's smart design enables it to remember your last setting and restart directly at the desired intensity.
The smart handle can be used as a support to hold the projector up by itself or as a hook to hang the light from, and can be screwed on to a tripod or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.
Never worry about your light dying just when you most need it. On the back of the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector you will find a battery-life indicator, which tells you exactly how long you've got before you need to recharge the battery.
Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water resistance to IP65 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra help.
Don't worry about losing your device anymore. You can add the "Find My Device" function to your Philips Xperion Flood compact projector. Use the remote control to trigger an audible buzzer and flashing light to locate your device. The vibrant lime-green body will help you spot your device even in dark settings.
Benefit from a Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year*.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood compact projector can be charged by USB type C cable (included in the pack), or directly on the Philips wireless dock station. Find out more: Philips.com/Xperion-6000
