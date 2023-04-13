Search terms

    Xperion 6000

    Headlight

    LUMX60HEADX1
      Xperion 6000 Headlight

      LUMX60HEADX1

      Designed with you in mind

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight projects a 300 lumen panoramic light beam in front of you. Its rotating 120 lumen spotlight allows you to see every detail. An additional motion-sensor function makes it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits

        Xperion 6000 Headlight

        Designed with you in mind

        Designed with you in mind

          Xperion 6000 Headlight

          You will recieve

          Designed with you in mind

          The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight projects a 300 lumen panoramic light beam in front of you. Its rotating 120 lumen spotlight allows you to see every detail. An additional motion-sensor function makes it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits

            Designed with you in mind

            Dual-mode, motion-sensing LED headlight

            • 300 lumen panoramic beam
            • 120 lumen rotatable spotlight
            • Motion sensor
            • High-quality soft headband

            Rotating light module

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight features a 60° rotating spotlight module to direct the light exactly where needed and get the job done.

            Motion-sensor mode

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight comes with a motion-sensor mode for hands-free use. This means you can control the headlamp by waving your hand in front of the sensor. To activate the sensor mode, turn on your lamp, press the motion-sensing button until the blue light illuminates, and enjoy hands-free control.

            Fast-charge, long-life battery

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight takes less than 2.5 hours to charge fully. With a battery that lasts from 2.5 to 4.5 hours, our Headlight light allows you to work a full day without interruption. Then recharge it overnight, ready to go again the next day.

            Comfortable headband

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight boasts an anti-slip elastic headband which fits comfortably around your head. The headband is easily adjustable.

            IK07 impact-resistant casing

            Conforming to international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight is built to withstand the toughest working environments.

            Extend your warranty online to 3 years

            Benefit from Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year.*

            220° panoramic LED light beam

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight projects a panoramic white light with a 220° beam angle. It illuminates everything in front of you up to 70 metres ahead with its 300 lumen main light. The 6000 Kelvin light is gentle on the eyes, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.

            IP65 splash- and dust-protected

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight is IP65-rated for splash and dust resistance. Built to strict manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your Headlight is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              220° panoramic light beam
              Expected benefits
              Designed with you in mind

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              Motion detection
              Headband
              Yes
              Hook
              No
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Magnet
              No
              Materials and finishing
              Robust ABS
              Operating Temperature
              -10°C to 40°C
              Orientable light
              60° rotatable spot light module
              Pointing light
              Yes
              Range
              Xperion 6000
              UV leak detector
              No
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP65
              Resistant to
              Grease, oil, workshop solvents

            • Light characteristics

              Beam angle
              220  degree
              Colour temperature
              6000  K
              Beam angle (pointer)
              15  degree
              Light output (pointer)
              120 lumens
              Light output (eco)
              150 lumens
              Light output (boost)
              300 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Power source
              Rechargeable battery
              Battery capacity
              1200  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 2.5 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 4 hours
              Battery type
              LFP battery
              Plug type
              Not included
              Charging cable type
              Type C USB
              Battery charging time
              Up to 2.5 hours
              Wattage
              2 W
              Battery run time (pointer)
              Up to 4.5 hours

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              X60HEADX1
              Ordering code
              02173131

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018021731
              EAN3
              8719018021748

            • Packed product information

              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              6
              Weight with batteries
              80  g
              Cable length
              USB type-C 100 cm cable

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

                • To be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage

