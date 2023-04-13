Search terms
Designed with you in mind
The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight projects a 300 lumen panoramic light beam in front of you. Its rotating 120 lumen spotlight allows you to see every detail. An additional motion-sensor function makes it a versatile, hands-free tool. See all benefits
Headlight
Total:
The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight features a 60° rotating spotlight module to direct the light exactly where needed and get the job done.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight comes with a motion-sensor mode for hands-free use. This means you can control the headlamp by waving your hand in front of the sensor. To activate the sensor mode, turn on your lamp, press the motion-sensing button until the blue light illuminates, and enjoy hands-free control.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight takes less than 2.5 hours to charge fully. With a battery that lasts from 2.5 to 4.5 hours, our Headlight light allows you to work a full day without interruption. Then recharge it overnight, ready to go again the next day.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight boasts an anti-slip elastic headband which fits comfortably around your head. The headband is easily adjustable.
Conforming to international impact-resistance standard IK07, the robust Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight is built to withstand the toughest working environments.
Benefit from Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year.*
The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight projects a panoramic white light with a 220° beam angle. It illuminates everything in front of you up to 70 metres ahead with its 300 lumen main light. The 6000 Kelvin light is gentle on the eyes, improving visual comfort and reducing eye strain for fatigue-free working.
The Philips Xperion 6000 Headlight is IP65-rated for splash and dust resistance. Built to strict manufacturing standards with multiple sealing processes, your Headlight is resistant to splashed water and protected from dust.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
