    Stay connected to your home, pets or business
      Keep an eye on things when you're not there with the Philips InSightHD monitor. Live HD video, 24 hours a day, to check on the kids when they get home, see what the dog's up to or watch over your home while you're away. See all benefits

      Stay connected to your home, pets or business

      Keep an eye on things when you're not there with the Philips InSightHD monitor. Live HD video, 24 hours a day, to check on the kids when they get home, see what the dog's up to or watch over your home while you're away. See all benefits

        Stay connected to your home, pets or business

        With HD

        • For home, pets or business
        • Noise and motion detection
        • Unlimited live viewing
        • Optional cloud recording
        Manage alert notifications and monitoring zones

        Manage alert notifications and monitoring zones

        Alerts let you know straight away when a noise or motion event has been detected. The sensitivity can be adjusted and monitor zones can be set up to ensure you get the coverage and monitoring levels to suit your needs.

        Download the app and experience the InSightHD live demo

        Download the app and experience the InSightHD live demo

        The InSightHD app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play and comes with a demo mode to allow you to see InSight in action. Simply type InSightHD in the app search bar.

        HD video for crystal clear viewing

        HD video for crystal clear viewing

        The InSightHD monitor brings you video in detail. Videos are streamed in high-definition 720p, making them sharp and true-to-life. The "720" refers to the number of horizontal lines of resolution on the screen. The "p" stands for "progressive scan", and is the sequential appearance of the lines in each frame.

        Noise and motion detection with notifications to your phone

        Noise and motion detection with notifications to your phone

        It's impossible to predict when something might happen. InSightHD keeps watching with adjustable motion and sound detection. Notifications will be sent to your phone automatically when noise or motion is detected.

        Cloud streaming and video storage, powered by Ivideon

        Cloud streaming and video storage, powered by Ivideon

        InSightHD works with Ivideon to provide secure and reliable video streaming as well as video cloud storage. InSightHD can be used with a subscription to automatically record events when noise or motion is detected. Events are securely stored in the Ivideon cloud and can be viewed from your phone.

        Optional recording and storage with paid subscription

        Optional recording and storage with paid subscription

        Events can be recorded and stored in the cloud for later viewing via a monthly or annual subscription. There are two plans available; the Silver plan records and stores all videos for the previous 7 days and the Gold Plan records and stores all videos for the previous 30 days.

        Unlimited live viewing via app

        Unlimited live viewing via app

        The advanced technology used in InSightHD allows non-stop streaming of live video, giving you uninterrupted viewing 24 hours a day. So, day or night, you can see live video for as long as you want. No interruptions.

        Video encryption for security and privacy protection

        Video encryption for security and privacy protection

        Security is of paramount importance and all video on the cloud, whether streaming or stored, is protected by an SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) with 256-bit AES encryption. All videos are fully encrypted before transmission and can only be decrypted by your smartphone.

        Watch any time, anywhere via Wi-Fi/3G/4G LTE

        Watch any time, anywhere via Wi-Fi/3G/4G LTE

        Once InSightHD is set up, you can watch live video from the app anywhere using Wi-Fi, 3G or 4G LTE connection. As long as you are connected, there's no limit to where you can watch from.

        Wi-Fi-enabled monitor for placement anywhere in your home

        Wi-Fi-enabled monitor for placement anywhere in your home

        The InSightHD wireless monitor uses your Wi-Fi connection to stream live video and audio straight to your phone or tablet, letting you see exactly what goes on when you're not around.

        Designed with universal tripod mount

        Designed with universal tripod mount

        The M115 InSightHD has been cleverly designed to include a universal tripod mount that allows complete freedom of placement.

        Technical Specifications

        • Lens and Sensor

          Sensor
          HD 720p
          Focus mode
          Fixed
          View angle
          60 degrees
          Focus range
          0.8 M to infinity

        • Video Quality

          HD/VGA/QVGA streaming
          Yes
          Formats
          H.264 video compression
          White Balance
          Automatic white balance
          Exposure
          Automatic exposure control

        • Features

          Wi-Fi
          802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4 GHz)
          Motion detection
          Yes
          Noise detection
          Yes
          LED indicator
          Yes
          Base
          Direction adjustable

        • Software

          Installation
          • via App for Android and Apple
          • InSightHD
          Automatic App update
          Yes, for Android and Apple
          System supported
          • Android 4.1 or above
          • iOS7 or above
          iPad compatibility
          • New iPad
          • iPad Air
          • iPad 4
          • iPad 3
          • iPad 2
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          • iPad Air 2
          iPhone compatibility
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 5C
          • iPhone 5S
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 Plus
          iPod compatibility
          • iPod Touch 4th generation and up
          • iPod Touch 5th generation
          Android phone compatibility
          Philips recommends Samsung Galaxy S3 performance phones or better

        • Input and Output

          Microphone
          • Highly sensitive
          • Mono
          USB
          Mini-USB port

        • Accessories included

          USB power adapter
          1
          USB cable
          Yes, 3m
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Height
          160  mm
          Packaging Width
          158  mm
          Packaging Depth
          78  mm
          Product height
          114  mm
          Product width
          65  mm
          Product depth
          65  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

