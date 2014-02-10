  • 2 year warranty

      Watch over your home from your smartphone

      Keep an eye on home with the In.Sight wireless HD home monitor via your smartphone/tablet. With HD video and night vision, it lets you see clearly your home in daylight/darkness. It's easy to set up and will alert you when it detects motion/sound. See all benefits

        Watch over your home from your smartphone

        With HD and night vision

        • Wi-Fi and HD
        • Wide angle, Night vision
        • For smartphone, tablet
        • Powered by Ivideon
        Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

        Wi-Fi enabled for placement anywhere in your home

        The In.Sight wireless monitor is a Wi-Fi enabled monitor. It uses your home wireless network to stream live video and audio to your smartphone/tablet. A home monitor that you can set up anywhere you like.

        Night vision mode for viewing in the dark

        Night vision mode for viewing in the dark

        Infrared night vision mode allows you to watch your home even in the dark. When it's dark, infrared light goes on so the monitor can capture clear black-and-white video. Night vision mode switches on and off automatically, or you can adjust it manually.

        Extra-wide-angle lens to let you see more

        Extra-wide-angle lens to let you see more

        Philips In.Sight wireless HD home monitor M120 boasts a viewing angle of 102 degrees that shows you more of the room at once, letting you see a lot more than other monitors.

        Easy setup of monitor via QR code

        Easy setup of monitor via QR code

        Setup is simple with the In.Sight+ app. The app will generate a QR code for your home Wi-Fi settings. With the QR code, the monitor will automatically pair with your Wi-Fi network, easily and instantly.

        Phone receives notification when motion/sound is detected

        Phone receives notification when motion/sound is detected

        It's impossible to predict when something might happen. In.Sight keeps watching with adjustable motion and sound detection. You will be notified automatically when sound or motion is detected.

        Video encrypted for secure connection

        Video encrypted for secure connection

        The In.Sight wireless monitor uses highly secure encryption to provide you with privacy at all times. The In.Sight wireless monitor uses a unique encryption key each time it makes a connection, providing you with a highly secure connection each time you look at your loved ones.

        Push to talk via smartphone/tablet

        With the In.Sight monitor, not only can you keep an eye on your home, but you can also talk to your loved ones. Simply press "talk" on your smartphone/tablet and communicate at once. What a great way to say hello!

        Share monitors with other smartphone/tablet users

        Allow your family and friends to view your monitors and let them watch your home for you. The In.Sight+ app lets you share each monitor with other users so that they have access to live video.

        Technical Specifications

        • Lens and Sensor

          Sensor
          HD 720p
          Focus mode
          Fixed
          View angle
          102 degrees
          Focus range
          0.8 M to infinity
          Ambient light sensor
          Yes, day/night mode
          Night mode
          Infra-Red

        • Video Quality

          HD/VGA/QVGA streaming
          Yes
          Formats
          H.264 video compression
          White Balance
          Automatic white balance
          Exposure
          Automatic exposure control

        • Features

          Wi-Fi
          802.11 b/ g/ n (2.4 GHz)
          Motion detection
          Yes
          Noise detection
          Yes
          LED indicator
          Yes
          Night Vision
          Yes
          Base
          Direction adjustable

        • Software

          App name
          InSightHD
          Installation
          via App for Android and Apple
          Automatic App update
          Yes, for Android and Apple
          System supported
          • Android 2.3 or above
          • iOS6 or above
          iPad compatibility
          iPad 2 and later
          iPhone compatibility
          iPhone 4S and later
          iPod compatibility
          iPod Touch 4th gen and later
          Android phone compatibility
          Philips recommends Samsung Galaxy S3 performance phones or better

        • Accessories included

          USB power adapter
          1
          USB cable
          Yes, 3m
          Wall mount
          Yes
          Screws/wall anchors
          2
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes

        • Input and Output

          Microphone
          • Highly sensitive
          • Mono
          USB
          Mini-USB port
          Speaker
          Built-in

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Height
          160  mm
          Packaging Width
          158  mm
          Packaging Depth
          78  mm
          Product height
          114  mm
          Product width
          65  mm
          Product depth
          65  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

