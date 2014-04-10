2 year warranty
Discontinued
High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
Philips Fidelio M1 headphones combine the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design. Enjoy true high-definition sound wherever you go.
Fidelio
White
Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound.
Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences, for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favoured. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible—including current recording styles.
The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.
Awards
4.8
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
meike93
10/04/2014
Nederland
Super!
Ik heb de koptelefoon nu een aantal weken (M1WT). Erg fijn in gebruik, je bent echt even helemaal afgesloten van de wereld door het mooie geluid dat uit de koptelefoon komt. Het design is helemaal naar mijn smaak, niet te lomp en mooi van kleur, had zelf altijd een zwarte maar wit is 1000x mooier. Zeker een aanrader!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1WT On-ear headband headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1WT On-ear headband headset
BelleIlleMarine
04/12/2013
Nederland
Comfortabele compacte hoofdtelefoon
Mooie comfortabele headset die ik gebruik op de iPad. Totaal komt er goed geluid uit, maar midden en hoog komen iets tekort. Jammer dat er een stekker in de kabel zit, daarin zit ook een knopje dat op de iPad de pauze activeert, voor mij had beter geweest als er niets in had gezeten.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1WT On-ear headband headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1WT On-ear headband headset
TheWiz52
04/12/2013
Nederland
Comfortabele compacte hoofdtelefoon
Mooie comfortabele headset die ik gebruik op de iPad. Totaal komt er goed geluid uit, maar midden en hoog komen iets tekort. Jammer dat er een stekker in de kabel zit, daarin zit ook een knopje dat op de iPad de pauze activeert, voor mij had beter geweest als er niets in had gezeten.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1WT On-ear headband headset
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for M1WT On-ear headband headset