2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Tune in to superb sound from a surprisingly compact design. The Philips classic micro music system will enhance your living space while enriching your music listening experience. Just press Play to enjoy room-filling, dynamic bass sounds.
Tape
Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
0
4.6
of 5
12
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
PhilipsMc147guy
16/08/2025
United Kingdom
Great Hifi
This Micro HI-FI Come's Equiped with great speakers a cassette player that records radio am/fm cd Player and Audio in its a brilliant system Sound quality is tip top. Could,nt be happier thanks phillips love this Brand,
Pros
Cassette player Dynamic Bass Boost Radio CD Player Speakers Are Great Quality
Cons
None Whatsoever
This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2025-07-16
This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2025-07-16
davemed
05/03/2014
United Kingdom
Brilliant for the price
I bought this as a cheap alternative for my broken down mini hi-fi. Just a temporary purchase. It is brilliant and serves all my needs and I will not be purchasing anything else to replace it. Excellent bass (DBB), good because I can play my old tapes, the AUX has allowed me to connect my separate cd player, the auto radio tuning is excellent with easy pre-sets. Playing through my own speakers the sound is perfect. The remote control is compact and simple to use. Perfect fitting for size where I wanted it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System
misschrissie
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Top marks
My micro system is "just the job" I think.It's compact,looks good and more importantly sounds good.I also got it for a bargain price. Overall I am very pleased with it and would recommend it to anyone.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MC147 Micro Hi-Fi System