    Component DVD micro system

    MCD122/12
    Obsessed with sound
      Component DVD micro system

      MCD122/12
      Obsessed with sound

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips component DVD micro system. The system backed with 40 W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

      Obsessed with sound

      Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips component DVD micro system. The system backed with 40 W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

        Obsessed with sound

        Relax with great music and movies

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, then press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        40 W RMS total output power

        40 W RMS total output power

        This Philips speaker has 40 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture, because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        Progressive Scan component video for optimised image quality

        Progressive Scan component video for optimised image quality

        Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, it writes both fields at the same time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

        Wake-up and sleep timer functions

        Wake-up and sleep timer functions

        Many alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio wakens you with the radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to programme the required length of time for the music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favourite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          • 40 W
          • 2 x 20 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          4" woofer
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          MP3 Link
          3.5 mm stereo line in
          Audio/Video output
          • 2 x RCA (Audio)
          • component video out
          • composite video (CVBS) out
          • digital audio coaxial out
          • Headphone (3.5 mm)
          • SCART out
          Aux in
          2 x RCA (Audio)

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/reverse
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/programme
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Others
          ID3-tag support
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast reverse/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • programme play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          RDS
          • RDS clock set
          • station name
          • programme type
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          tray
          Display type
          LCD display
          Number of discs
          1

        • Power

          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Power supply
          50  Hz

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          38-key with lithium battery
          Others
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Cables/Connection
          • composite video cable (Y)
          • power cord
          Warranty
          Worldwide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          6  kg
          Main speaker depth
          160  mm
          Main speaker width
          140  mm
          Main unit depth
          240  mm
          Main unit height
          90  mm
          Main unit width
          220  mm
          Packaging height
          310  mm
          Packaging width
          395  mm
          Packaging depth
          280  mm
          Main speaker height
          220  mm

        • Digital photo playback

          Playback media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        • Green

          Eco Power standby
          1  W

        • Video Playback

          Disc playback modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • angle
          • Zoom
          • slow motion
          • parental control
          • PBC
          • disc menu
          • fast reverse
          • fast forward
          • OSD
          • resume playback from stop
          Playback media
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • picture CD
          • video CD/SVCD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD
          • DVD+RW
          DVD region code
          2
          Video enhancement
          progressive scan

