  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Super-sleek wall-mountable theatre Super-sleek wall-mountable theatre Super-sleek wall-mountable theatre

      Micro Theatre

      MCD289/12

      Super-sleek wall-mountable theatre

      Enhance movie and music playback with the MCD289 and experience easy and clutter-free installation via a digital wireless subwoofer. It plays DVD, DivX, USB and other media. Comes with tabletop and wall-mount options.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Micro Theatre
      - {discount-value}

      Micro Theatre

      total

      recurring payment

      Super-sleek wall-mountable theatre

      with wireless subwoofer

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture, because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

      Digital wireless subwoofer for powerful bass

      The digital wireless subwoofer is optimised to reproduce bass frequencies. The result is a powerful reproduction of deep bass with the minimum of distortion.

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      USB Direct for music and photo playback

      Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimised music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

      Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

      Stylish slim design with table-stand and wall-mount options

      The perfect combination of a slim and versatile design, your Philips audio system is cleverly designed to blend into your living space. The base of the audio system is a stand so the system can sit securely and nicely on any shelf or cabinet. When wall mounted you have all the same flexibility of the freestanding stand.

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      The Class 'D' Digital Amplifier takes an analogue signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, the Class 'D' Digital Amplifier has over 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      Loudness for bass and treble enhancement

      In the sound spectrum, high and low frequencies are relatively less audible to human ears - especially at low volumes. With the Loudness feature activated, the bass and treble will be amplified so you can savour a more balanced sound perception overall.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2 x 20 W RMS+ 60 W
        Output power (RMS)
        Total 100 W RMS
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • 3" woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Active

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB host
        Aux in
        3.5 mm
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • AV out
        Video Output - Analogue
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        Headphones
        3.5 mm

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Station presets
        20
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • RDS Clock Set
        • Programme Type
        • Radio Text

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Display Type
        VFD display
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Dutch
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Swedish
        • Turkish
        Clock
        On main display
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Wall mountable/Ceiling Throw
        Wall Mountable

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • FM antenna
        • Audio/Video cable
        • Scart adapter
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        Quick start guide
        English, German, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italian
        Remote control
        47-key with 2 x AAA batteries
        User Manual
        16 languages

      • Dimensions

        Packaging Depth
        224  mm
        Set Width
        200  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        8  kg
        Packaging Height
        368  mm
        Set Height
        250  mm
        Packaging Width
        480  mm
        Set Depth
        110  mm
        Main speaker depth
        33  mm
        Main speaker width
        140  mm
        Main speaker height
        220  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        302  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        197  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        170  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/programme
        • Shuffle Play
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Fast Forward/Reverse
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        ID3-tag support
        Yes
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Reverse/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Programme Play
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop
        Loader Type
        Slot

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • Picture CD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Reverse
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Slow Motion
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        DVD Region.
        2
        Loader Type
        Slot

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • FM antenna
      • Audio/Video cable
      • Scart adapter
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.