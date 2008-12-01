Search terms

      Obsessed with sound

      A high-quality component system that boasts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high-quality sound, and with DVD playability you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system.

      Obsessed with sound

      A high-quality component system that boasts a stylish and stunning design. The black hi-gloss speakers deliver high-quality sound, and with DVD playability you can now satisfy both your audio and video needs on one micro system. See all benefits

        Obsessed with sound

        Enjoy high fidelity music

        • Ribbon tweeter
        • 100 W
        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, with a much sharper picture, because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit/108 MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

        12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colours, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitations of the standard 10-bit DAC become particularly apparent when it is used with large screens and projectors.

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

        Because Dolby Digital standards, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        USB Direct for music and photo playback

        Simply plug your USB device into the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

        The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle, whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear and natural sound, even from compact audio systems.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        High-end component design with stand

        High-end component design with stand

        The component-designed micro system comes with a stand that features four triangular feet. It can prevent any audio frequency distortion due to vibration, overheating and electromagnetic interference generated from the amplifier and CD loader. The result is smooth and excellent sound reproduction.

        Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminium cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminium die casting is lightweight and can withstand higher temperatures. It offers great strength and rigidity, along with good corrosion resistance.

        100 W RMS total output power

        100 W RMS total output power

        This system has a 100 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Black high-gloss speakers for premium look and feel

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          2 x 50 W RMS / 2 x 100 W music power
          Sound enhancement
          • class "D" digital amplifier
          • digital sound control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • loudness
          • Dolby Digital

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          • 5" woofer
          • ribbon tweeter
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          • 2-way
          • speaker grilles detachable
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          Audio/Video output
          • 2 x RCA (Audio)
          • component video out
          • composite video (CVBS) out
          • digital audio coaxial out
          • Headphone (3.5 mm)
          • SCART out
          • S-Video out
          Aux in
          2 x RCA (Audio)

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          repeat/shuffle/programme
          Playback media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          USB Direct playback modes
          • fast reverse/fast forward
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • programme play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM stereo
          Station presets
          20
          RDS
          • programme type
          • radio text
          • RDS clock set
          • station name
          Tuner enhancement
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD alarm
          • radio alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          • on main display
          • sleep timer
          Loader type
          • motorised
          • tray
          Display type
          VFD display
          Display enhancements
          DIM mode
          On-Screen display languages
          • Dutch
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Portuguese
          • Spanish
          • Swedish
          • Turkish

        • Power

          Power supply
          220 - 240  V
          Power supply
          50  Hz

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          47-key with 2 x AAA batteries
          User Manual
          multi-lingual
          Others
          • FM antenna
          • Quick start guide
          Cables/Connection
          • composite video cable (Y)
          • control cable
          • power cord
          Warranty
          Worldwide Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          12.5  kg
          Main speaker depth
          220  mm
          Main speaker width
          160  mm
          Main unit depth
          230  mm
          Main unit height
          160  mm
          Main unit width
          240  mm
          Packaging height
          375  mm
          Packaging width
          525  mm
          Packaging depth
          330  mm
          Main speaker height
          270  mm

        • Digital photo playback

          Picture Enhancement
          slideshow with MP3 playback
          Playback media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • picture CD
          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG

        • Green

          Eco Power standby
          1  W

        • Video Playback

          Disc playback modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • angle
          • PBC
          • Zoom
          • parental control
          • disc menu
          • fast reverse
          • fast forward
          • OSD
          • resume playback from stop
          • slow motion
          Playback media
          • DivX
          • DVD-Video
          • picture CD
          • video CD/SVCD
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          DVD region code
          2

