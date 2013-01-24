Home
    Obsessed with sound
      Obsessed with sound

      Explore your music universe with this wall-mountable wireless Philips MCI298/12 micro system. Stream music from your PC/MAC, play CDs, MP3s or FM and Internet radio and enjoy easy navigation on its intuitive touch screen with colour display.

      Obsessed with sound

      Explore your music universe with this wall-mountable wireless Philips MCI298/12 micro system. Stream music from your PC/MAC, play CDs, MP3s or FM and Internet radio and enjoy easy navigation on its intuitive touch screen with colour display.

        Obsessed with sound

        Stream music from PC/MAC and Internet - wirelessly

        Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

        Thousands of free Internet Radio Stations

        Streamium comes with thousands of free Internet radio stations. Now you can stay abreast of all kinds of music worldwide. Connect your Streamium to the Internet and listen to your favourite online programmes on your audio system without having to turn on your PC.

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        Playback iTunes music

        Playback iTunes music

        Now you can playback music from your iTunes library—without the need for any conversion—on your Philips Hi-Fi system! Supporting AAC codec used by iTunes library to rip and store music, simply install the TwonkyMedia software that comes with the system in order to access, select and play music from your iTunes library and playlists - wirelessly. Please note that the system does not support DRM-protected music purchased from the iTunes store.

        FM radio

        FM radio

        FM radio uses frequency modulation (FM) to provide high-fidelity sound over broadcast radio. This broadcast technology allows you to listen to your favourite radio stations on the FM band.

        20 W RMS total output power

        20 W RMS total output power

        This system has 20 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Complete integrated sound system

        Complete integrated sound system

        Your Philips Hi-Fi system is equipped with everything you need to enjoy music from your CDs, USB device or wirelessly from PC/MAC and the Internet. It's all packed in one compact, slim and versatile design that fits with any living space. Plus, enjoy smart and intuitive ease of use with this system's touch screen control display.

        Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

        Works with home broadband connection and Wi-Fi router

        Your Philips Hi-Fi system comes with an Ethernet port to allow for plug-and-play Internet connection via DHCP. Also, the system is B/G Wi-Fi certified which makes it compatible with any B/G Wi-Fi certified router on the market. Easy and convenient, this system features a one-touch Wi-Fi Protected Setup to ensure secure Wi-Fi connection in mere seconds.

        Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

        Wireless stream music and photos from your PC/MAC

        Your PC/ MAC is filled with music that you can now conveniently stream onto your Philips audio device – without messy cables. Share your favourite songs with others at a party, or simply enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Do the same for your photo collections, and view them at leisure while you listen to music. Unlock your PC/ MAC treasures with the convenience of wireless streaming.

        Remote control for handy navigation

        Remote control for handy navigation

        Control all your Philips Hi-Fi system's functions from the comfort of your sofa. Search, navigate and play back your music with ease and speed. With direct keys such as Home and Favourite, you can have quick access to your main screen or your favourite Internet station, or stream music from your PC/MAC and the Internet - wirelessly. The Hi-Fi control centre is in the palm of your hand.

        Touch screen for easy navigation

        Touch screen for easy navigation

        Touch-screen control allows you to control your device by simply pressing on-screen buttons rather than physical buttons on the device. Simply power up the device and the touch-screen user interface will show up on the LCD display with all the control options for the device. Touch-screen control combines LCD display technology with pressure sensors and a powerful digital micro processor. When you press on a specific area of the screen with your finger, the relevant signal is sent to the processor and the command is immediately executed.

        Technical Specifications

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • non DRM AAC (m4A)
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Internet Radio
          Yes
          Loader Type
          Slot
          PC Link playback mode
          • MP3 streaming via network
          • Wi-Fi wireless connection
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Stop
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Reverse
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320 kbps and VBR
          WMA bit rates
          up to 192 kbps, CBR/VBR

        • Sound

          Equalizer settings
          • Neutral
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Equalizer
          • Treble and Bass Control
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down
          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 10 W

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          Full range

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo

        • Connectivity

          Other connections
          Ethernet
          Headphones
          3.5 mm
          Wireless connections
          • Wireless LAN (802.11 g)
          • Wireless LAN (802.11b)
          Wireless Universal Plug and Play
          Enabled
          LAN wired
          Ethernet (RJ 45) 1 x
          Encryption/security
          • WEP 128 bit
          • WEP 64 bit
          • WPA
          • WPA2
          • WPS-PBC
          • WPS-PIN
          Antenna
          FM Dipole
          Audio Connections
          3.5 mm stereo line in -MP3 link
          Power
          220-240 V

        • Convenience

          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight colour
          White
          On-Screen Display languages
          • English
          • Dutch
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Spanish
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Headphone jack
          Yes
          Clock
          • On main display
          • Internet time
          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Display Enhancements
          • Brightness Control
          • Touch screen control
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Remote control
          1-way

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          FM antenna
          Batteries
          2 x AAA
          CD-ROM
          CD-ROM with Media Browser, Video Tutorial and manuals
          Quick start guide
          English, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish
          Remote control
          1-way Remote
          User Manual
          English, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, German, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish
          Warranty Card
          Warranty Card
          AC/DC Adapter
          AC/DC Adapter

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          542 x 90 x 238 mm
          Set weight
          2.98  kg

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          3.5  inch

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 200-240 V
          • 50 Hz

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

