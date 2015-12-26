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Discontinued

Micro music system

MCM2050/12

3.6

| (29) Reviews

Sound system that fits your home

Enjoy great music from multiple sources. Listen to MP3-CDs and the radio, or to portable devices via MP3 Link and USB Direct. Mount the Philips MCM2050/12 micro system on a wall, or place it on a tabletop - it fits into any home.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound system that fits your home

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Motorised sliding front door adding style and elegance

Motorised sliding front door adding style and elegance

A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

20 W RMS total output power

20 W RMS total output power

This system has 20 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

29

Reviews

26/12/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

gute Mini Stereoanlage

Wurde als Weihnachtsgeschenk bestellt. Tolles Gerät, was auch für eine 9 jährige schnell verständlich ist. Guter Klang und tolles Design.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage

09/01/2012

Deutschland

Deutschland

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage

09/08/2016

Italia

Italia

Verified buyer

prodotto ottimale

Lettore CD dal design attuale con utilizzo semplice. Ottimo suono. Consigliato

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2050 Sistema musicale micro

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM2050 Sistema musicale micro

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