2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM2050/12
Sound system that fits your home
Enjoy great music from multiple sources. Listen to MP3-CDs and the radio, or to portable devices via MP3 Link and USB Direct. Mount the Philips MCM2050/12 micro system on a wall, or place it on a tabletop - it fits into any home.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
A motorised sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.
This system has 20 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.6
of 5
29
Reviews
jowe
26/12/2015
Deutschland
gute Mini Stereoanlage
Wurde als Weihnachtsgeschenk bestellt. Tolles Gerät, was auch für eine 9 jährige schnell verständlich ist. Guter Klang und tolles Design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage
09/01/2012
Deutschland
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2050 Mini-Stereoanlage
DV62
09/08/2016
Italia
Verified buyer
prodotto ottimale
Lettore CD dal design attuale con utilizzo semplice. Ottimo suono. Consigliato
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2050 Sistema musicale micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM2050 Sistema musicale micro