2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM233/12
Obsessed with sound
Flat and wall-mountable, this Philips MCM233/12 Sleek micro music system will match any decor. Enjoy music from your CDs, or connect your portable player to the USB direct or MP3 link for all-round music pleasure.
20 W
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classical controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
This system has 20 W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square, which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determine the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
3.7
of 5
35
Reviews
DickSR
09/10/2011
Nederland
Wij zijn best te vreden met dit produkt.
Hij voldoet in alle opzichten voor hetgeen wij hem hebben aangeschaft. En misstaat in zijn geheel niet. En door de afstand bediening ook makkelijk te bedienen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Slank microgeluidssysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Slank microgeluidssysteem
Alte
19/04/2013
Italia
caratteristiche complessive eccellenti
sono pienamente soddisfatto delle qualità complessive del prodotto, limitatamente alla sua tipologia, non è possibile pretendere di più
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Elegante sistema audio micro
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Elegante sistema audio micro
CLARABELLE
15/07/2012
France
DESIGN SYMPA ET SON DE BONNE QUALITE
Prduit a la forme moderne et au son de qualite. Facilite d'utilisation
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Élégante microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM233 Élégante microchaîne