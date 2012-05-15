ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image
  • Front product photograph
  • Primary image

Discontinued

Classic micro Hi-Fi system

MCM761/12

4

| (5) Reviews | 80% recommend this product

Obsessed with sound

Good sound is yours to have with the Philips classic micro hi-fi system. Rip your music directly to an MP3 using the USB Direct. No PC is needed. Elegantly designed with wood-finished speakers for a classic look that won't go out of style.

See all benefits

Enjoy high fidelity music

Obsessed with sound

  • Ribbon tweeter

  • 150 W

Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB devices

Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

5

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

2
1

15/05/2012

España

España

Producto extraordinario, calidad precio mejor que otros del mismo genero

1º La cadena incorpora las fuentes principales de sonido 2ª La reproducción sonora es de buena calidad, sorprendente para su tamaño y sus altavoces de dos vias 3º El precio es mas que asequible (calidad precio, muy buenos) 4ª Volumen mas que suficiente (sin casi distorsión

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM761 Microcadena Hi-Fi clásica

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM761 Microcadena Hi-Fi clásica

12/12/2010

Nederland

Nederland

snel en goed

het product voldoet aan al mijn verwachtingen,de service is uitstekend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM761 Klassiek hifi-microsysteem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM761 Klassiek hifi-microsysteem

24/06/2015

Deutschland

Deutschland

Leistungsstarkes Musik-System mit guten Klangeigenschaften

Technisch und optisch in allen Komponenten gut ausgewogen. Meine Erfahrungen nach vier Jahren Nutzungsdauer sind insgesamt sehr positiv! Verbesserungswürdig ist die Einbautiefe der Anlage, weil der Antennenanschluss, wenn kein Winkelstecker zur Hand, sehr viel Platz in einer üblichen Schrankwand benötigt. Bitte belassen Sie in Ihrem Angebot zukünftig eine leistungsstarke Minianlage, wie die MCM761 mit Cassetten-Deck, weil viele Musikfreunde über stattliche Musiksammlungen verfügen und diese Cassetten nicht auf neue Tonträger überspielen wollen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM761 Klassisches HiFi-Microsystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCM761 Klassisches HiFi-Microsystem

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.