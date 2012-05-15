2 year warranty
Discontinued
Obsessed with sound
Good sound is yours to have with the Philips classic micro hi-fi system. Rip your music directly to an MP3 using the USB Direct. No PC is needed. Elegantly designed with wood-finished speakers for a classic look that won't go out of style.
Ribbon tweeter
150 W
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music, while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to play back music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favourite moments with family and friends.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorised music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
4.0
of 5
5
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
murcielago
15/05/2012
España
Producto extraordinario, calidad precio mejor que otros del mismo genero
1º La cadena incorpora las fuentes principales de sonido 2ª La reproducción sonora es de buena calidad, sorprendente para su tamaño y sus altavoces de dos vias 3º El precio es mas que asequible (calidad precio, muy buenos) 4ª Volumen mas que suficiente (sin casi distorsión
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM761 Microcadena Hi-Fi clásica
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM761 Microcadena Hi-Fi clásica
pgweij
12/12/2010
Nederland
snel en goed
het product voldoet aan al mijn verwachtingen,de service is uitstekend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM761 Klassiek hifi-microsysteem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM761 Klassiek hifi-microsysteem
Siggi64
24/06/2015
Deutschland
Leistungsstarkes Musik-System mit guten Klangeigenschaften
Technisch und optisch in allen Komponenten gut ausgewogen. Meine Erfahrungen nach vier Jahren Nutzungsdauer sind insgesamt sehr positiv! Verbesserungswürdig ist die Einbautiefe der Anlage, weil der Antennenanschluss, wenn kein Winkelstecker zur Hand, sehr viel Platz in einer üblichen Schrankwand benötigt. Bitte belassen Sie in Ihrem Angebot zukünftig eine leistungsstarke Minianlage, wie die MCM761 mit Cassetten-Deck, weil viele Musikfreunde über stattliche Musiksammlungen verfügen und diese Cassetten nicht auf neue Tonträger überspielen wollen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM761 Klassisches HiFi-Microsystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM761 Klassisches HiFi-Microsystem