2 year warranty
11-in-1: face, head and body
Self-sharpening steel blades
BeardSense technology
Our trimmer comes with 11 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.
Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.
With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125 x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.
4.2
of 5
692
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Steven628383
08/03/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect razor
Using this razor has been a far more enjoyable experience compared to my manual razor. The battery charges quickly and lasts a long time, which makes it very convenient. Changing the razor heads is straightforward once you under stand how they detach. The included travel bag is also very useful for keeping everything organised. I have used the razor to trim the back and sides of my hair, and the results were excellent.
Pros
Battery life , travel bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer
AKBS
27/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great all-in-one grooming tool.
My experience with this Philips MG5941 so far as been very positive! It feels very solid and is easy to control using a 'pen holder' grip. The guards are simple to swap over and there appears to be one for every type of trimming you could need. I've mainly used the stubble trimmer which has an easy to adjust choice of 5 lengths in half mm increments (1mm - 3mm), The adjustable (3mm - 7mm) short hair trimmer allows me to blend in my stubble to my hairline. The attachment for nasal and ear hair does a particularly good job!. Different coloured guards are provided for 'body' and for 'intimate' use. I've used it several time on a single charge so it looks like the battery life is good too. Overall impressions are very good and I'd recommend this product for personal use.
Pros
Solid feel. Plenty of easily interchangeable guards. Excellent battery life.
Cons
Nothing so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer
VinceNoir
24/02/2026
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Multiple features and so easy to use!
As a rather hairy man, it's always been a chore to shave my body as it takes quite a long time to do, however with this multi tool trimmer I can now be looking neat and tidy in minutes. No more shaving foam/gel and a wet shave, instead I just attach whichever tool I need and get straight to work. There are 3 different length combs for your head, if you fancy doing that yourself, 2 for the body (1 of which is for your intimate area), 2 adjustable precision combs, a nose and ear trimmer and a detail trimmer. I've never found it easier to maintain my hair and my wife is a big fan now that I am doing it more often. I highly recommend this to anyone that wants to maintain a neat look but has always found a reason not to bother as it's too much effort.
Pros
Quick and easy to use, no need for wet shave and foam, and ready to clean
Cons
Haven't found any yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 5000 Series MG5941/15 11-in-1 trimmer
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Based on trimming facial hair 2-3 times per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase